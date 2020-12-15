Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth is the Big Ten Conference Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year. The honor was announced as part of the reveal of the coaches’ and media offensive all-Big Ten Teams Tuesday.

Freiermuth led all FBS tight ends with 5.8 receptions per game prior to having his season cut short with an injury after four games. He was fifth among TEs nationally with 77.5 receiving yards per game, and ranked in the conference’s top ten, among all players, in receptions, receiving yards and receiving yards per game.

The award is named for former Penn State tight end Ted Kwalick and ex-Iowa tight end Dallas Clark.

Freiermuth a junior from Massachusetts, also made first-team all-conference according to the coaches and second team by the media vote.

Other Penn State players who received all-conference mention:

Tackle Will Fries, second team coaches, honorable mention media; guard Mike Miranda, second team coaches and media; wide receiver Jahan Dotson, third team coaches and media; offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, third team media, honorable mention coaches.

Ohio State's Justin Fields was named the conference's quarterback and offensive player of the year.

The Big Ten will announce its all-conference teams for defense Wednesday and special teams Thursday.