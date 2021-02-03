Penn State’s recruiting class of 2021 has turned out better than most expected a few months ago.

The class ranks 21st in the country and sixth in the Big Ten Conference as of Wednesday, traditional National Signing Day, according to 24/7 Sports’ composite rankings.

Those numbers aren’t good, and they haven’t improved since head coach James Franklin welcomed 15 high school seniors Dec. 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period, which has evolved into, in effect, the “real,’’ NSD.

“Up to this point, we have not lived up to our normal standards,’’ Franklin admitted then. “It is a frustration. At the end of the day, we’ve go to find a way to get it done.’’

The numbers are arguably a bit deceptive, though. This was always going to be a small class for Penn State. The class’ per-player ranking, again according to 24/7, is 16th, and third in the Big Ten.

The recently loosened NCAA transfer rules, loosened further due to the pandemic, have probably helped Penn State. Five players are transferring in: RB John Lovett (from Baylor), CB John Dixon (South Carolina), DT Derrick Tangelo (Duke), DE Arnold Ebiketie (Temple), and OG Eric Wilson (Harvard).

Also, there’s reason to believe there are some sleepers among the high school seniors in the class.

Davon Townley, a four-star defensive end from Minneapolis, signed Wednesday, the formal National Signing Day. Townley is 6-6, 220, which means he will have to put on weight but also that he has the frame to do so.

Primarily a basketball player for most of his athletic career, he didn’t start playing football until 2019. Yet he’s a four-star prospect. Penn State beat out Nebraska, Washington and Arizona State for him.

Another big upside guy is Lonnie White of Malvern Prep, a three-sport star who played quarterback in high school but is seen as an “athlete,’’ - the best bet is wide receiver - in college. White was also an elite baseball recruit, and plans to play both sports at Penn State.

The only scholarship quarterback in the class is Christian Veilleux, whose 3-star ranking comes with some asterisks. He had offers from Clemson and LSU. He is one of 20 national finalists in the Elite 11 QB competition, which will be held June 29-July 1 in Nashville.

Former NFL QB Trent Dilfer, now the head of coaching for the Elite 11 program, calls Veilleux, “an effortless thrower, and the kid has a massively high ceiling. We were blown away by how much he learned in a short time with us.’’

Veilleux is one of seven members of Penn State’s class to enroll early, thus making themselves available for spring practice. Also in that group is the class’ highest-rated recruit, Landon Tengwall, a 6-6, 300-pound offensive lineman from Maryland who had offers from almost everybody, including Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Notre Dame.

Penn State appears to have 86-88 scholarship players for 2021. The NCAA has said FBS teams can go over the 85 limit this year. The ramifications of that for 2022 and beyond are unclear.