On Tuesday, James Franklin was asked if, given all the challenges of the pandemic, it has been worth even trying to play football in 2020.

There was a pause. “That’s a good question,’’ Penn State’s football coach said. “Right now, in the heat of it all, it’s hard to answer that.’’

During his weekly news conference, Franklin spoke of the burden that has been placed, in particular, on the program’s doctors and trainers, “because their responsibility is to keep everybody safe and healthy, no matter what.

“My responsibility is to reinforce what they’re telling me, and also try to find a way to play football.”

But Franklin said that once the “regular” season is over, his priority, above a bowl game, recruiting, and everything else, will be to give everyone in the program a chance to reconnect with their family.

The coach’s own family has spent the season in Florida, as a precaution, because one of his daughters has sickle cell disease.

“It’s been tough,” he said. “I can’t tell you what I would do for a hug from my wife and daughters.”

Here are four other takeaways from Tuesday’s news conference.

Senior day

Before Saturday’s game with Michigan State, Penn PSU’s 2020 season: Was it all worth it? State will honor a dozen seniors, most of whom have been around for the sublime (the 2016 Big Ten championship, Fiesta and Cotton Bowl wins) and the ridiculous (2020, obviously).

The ceremony itself will be different from those of the past. Parents and cheerleaders and band members won’t be on the field.

“I think about the type of experience they’re having as seniors,’’ Franklin said. “I sympathize with that. But I also think about our freshmen and sophomores. A good percentage of their Penn State experience has been this.

“I’m proud of those (seniors). There’s a lot of different stories when I look at that list.”

Week Nine

Penn State will play a Big Ten game the weekend of Dec. 18-19. The Lions just don’t know where, exactly when, or against whom that game will be.

The Big Ten’s two division leaders will play for the conference championship Dec. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Northwestern will represent the West Division in that game. In the East Division, undefeated Ohio State will have only five games, given that its game with Michigan this week has been cancelled.Indiana is 6-1 and plays Purdue on Saturday, but lost to the Buckeyes.

The two divisional runner-ups are supposed to play, as are the two thirdplace finishers, etc. However, the Big Ten has said it would like to avoid repeat matchups in the week-nine games, and conference teams will have played as many as eight and as few as five games.

The conference has an arcane set and rules and tiebreakers, adopted for 2020 only, that could easily be scrapped, even if they weren’t too involved to explain here.

“I would assume that we’re going to hear more about Week Nine here really soon, if not later this week,” Franklin said. “I would think right after the game we’ll have an idea. I would hope. But it really just hasn’t been clearly defined.”

Signing day

Adding to the Week Nine fun, National Letter of Intent day for the 2021 early signing period is Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Franklin admitted that, “Wednesday on a game week is a huge work day for us.”

He said, though, that the team will try to maintain some of the ceremonial/celebratory aspects of signing day.

Franklin and his recruiting staff will handle most of the interaction with recruits and their families as LOIs come in. Assistant coaches who had key roles in recruiting specific players will be pulled away from their game-rep work for brief periods.

“We’re going to do the best we can do to serve those two groups,’’ Franklin said, meaning, presumably, current players and future ones.

Levis can pass

One football-specific thing: Backup QB Will Levis is now getting regular work, but almost entirely as a runner. Last week, he had 15 carries, but did not throw a pass.

Defenses are aware of this, of course.

“We’ve got to be more efficient and explosive in the passing game in general,” Franklin said. “Will’s doing a really good job in shortyardage situations and fourminute offense. The reality is, that’s a big part of how we wanted to use him.

“But we also want to be able to mix other things in there, because he’s shown that he can do it. And he deserves it.”