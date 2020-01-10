Penn State wide receivers coach Gerad Parker is leaving to become offensive coordinator at West Virginia, head coach James Franklin confirmed Friday.
"This is a tremendous opportunity for Gerad to take a promotion,” Franklin said in a statement.
"We are very appreciative of everything he has contributed to our program. We are excited for Gerad and his family and wish him nothing but success and happiness moving forward.”
FootballScoop.com first reported that Parker was leaving Friday. Bruce Feldman of the Athletic then reported that Parker was taking the OC job in Morgantown.
Current West Virginia assistants Matt Moore and Chad Scott shared the OC’s job in 2019. Moore and Scott are still on the staff. The opening on head coach Neal Brown’s staff was created when receivers’ coach Xavier Dye left for the same job at South Florida.
Parker came to Penn State from Duke. He had been the interim head coach at Purdue for part of the 2016 season.
Parker replaced David Corley as Franklin’s receivers’ coach. Corley had replaced Josh Gattis, now the OC at Michigan. Both Corley and Parker spent one year on the job, so the new receivers’ coach will be Penn State’s fourth in four years.
The Nittany Lions will be losing their top receiver, K J Hamler, to the NFL draft, and apparently their top receiver recruit, Justin Shorter, who has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Penn State returns one first-team WR in junior Jahan Dotson. Franklin did sign five WRs from the high school class of 2020 in the early signing period last month.