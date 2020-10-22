If you had to guess a pandemic’s impact on a football season, you’d probably guess defenses would be ahead of offenses (less timing and precision required), experienced players would have a bigger advantage than usual over unproven ones, and teams with especially interrupted or delayed or shortened seasons would be in trouble.

Yet offenses are lighting up scoreboards at the pro, college, and high school level. For a team with a seemingly broken season, look no further than Harrisburg High, which started playing two weeks after everybody else, is 3-0 and just played a Saturday-Tuesday schedule and won those games by a combined 90-0.

The NFL team that has had the most COVID-19 issues, the Tennessee Titans, might also be, at this moment, the best team in the NFL.

At Penn State, James Franklin admitted Tuesday that, “We’ve had a number of incoming freshmen or junior college transfers that are probably further ahead than we anticipated.’’

A look at the depth chart for Saturday’s season opener at Indiana indicates Franklin may have been understating it.

A redshirt freshman, Joey Porter, Jr., son of the ex-Pittsburgh Steeler, will start at a spot, cornerback, where it’s impossible to hide. The No. 2 tight end, in a mild surprise, is R-freshman Brenton Strange, and Penn State will likely play two TEs at times.

True freshman Curtis Jacobs is listed as a backup at two linebacker spots, so he’ll get on the field. So should Ji’Ayir Brown, a safety new to Happy Valley after two years at the Lackawanna College JUCO talent farm.

True freshman RBs Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee are going to have to play if Franklin intends to use anything like the RB committee he’s favored the last couple of years, given Journey Brown’s health issues.

This is before we even talk about special teams.

But the big news on this front is that a true freshman will start at wide receiver. He’s not a big, rangy wideout of the type Penn State is said to glaringly lack. He’s not even the highest-level recruit among WRs in the current freshman class; that would be KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who could also play early.

Parker Washington is just 5-10. He was a 4-star recruit from talent-rich Texas, but the other finalists for his services were mostly second-tier: Wisconsin, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech.

He’s the closest thing to a secret weapon Penn State will bring into this truncated season, even though Franklin made little attempt to keep him secret Tuesday.

“He’s a very smart young man,’’ he said. “The offense makes sense to him, and he can kind of connect dots. He’s got a mature approach to meeting and practice.’’

There’s a piece of this, though, that is not at all cerebral.

“You’re going to see,’’ Franklin said, “that he’s almost built like a running back. He’s got elite ball skills.’’

Franklin noted that in practice, wild one-handed catches used to get wild reactions from teammates.

Washington has, “done it so often now that it’s almost like it’s the expectation. I think the quarterbacks trust him. He’s been great in contested-catch situations because he has elite ball skills, and I’m interested to see his run-after-the-catch ability, again, because he’s built like a running back.’’

Penn State has had a problem, really the past two years, getting the ball to the wideouts often enough and down the field enough. Maybe new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca has a solution. Maybe quarterback Sean Clifford’s development is part of it.

Maybe, very early in a season starting very late, part of the answer is Parker Washington.