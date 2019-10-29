By Mike Gross
James Franklin opened a media session Tuesday by announcing that defensive tackle Antonio Shelton was suspended for the Nittany Lions’ next game, with Minnesota Nov. 9.
“(Regarding) the activities with Antonio Shelton in the fourth quarter, he’s been suspended’’ Franklin said, referring to Saturday’s game with Michigan State. “We’ll move on from there.’’
Franklin spoke after his team held a scrimmage for non-travel roster players at Holuba Hall. The Lions, who have an open date this week, are 8-0 and ranked fifth in the country in the AP poll.
Shelton, a fourth-year player and a starter, was ejected from the Michigan State game for unsportsmanlike conduct.
A formal reprimand from the Big Ten Conference issued Tuesday included the phrase, "spit at an opposing player near the 7:30 mark of the fourth quarter."
Shelton is likely to be replaced in the starting lineup by sophomore P. J. Mustipher, who has played well while spelling Shelton. The other DT in regular rotation, whose role could also increase, is sophomore Fred Hansard.
NIT-NOTES: Penn State normally practices on Sunday of game weeks. With the open date this week and a fierce three-game stretch in the rear-view, Franklin not only gave the players a day off, they got a burgers-and-wings feast and game night at a State College eatery/arcade. Expect the usual in-season schedule to return this Sunday. ...
* Small signs that the country is starting to notice the Nits: Bowl projections by CBS, Sports Illustrated, and ESPN (both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach) have Penn State in the Rose Bowl against the Pac 12 champion, likely Oregon or Utah. This, of course, presumes Ohio State beating Penn State, winning the Big Ten and making the national championship playoff.
Individual honors: Tight end Pat Freiermuth was Big Ten offensive player of the week after scoring three touchdowns at Michigan State.
Defensive end Jayson Oweh, a redshirt freshman, was named Big Ten Conference Freshman of the week after getting two strip-sacks. Punter Blake Gillikin was the conference’s special-teams player of the week for the second time this year and this month.
Gillikin was a critical weapon against the Spartans, dropping five punts inside the 20 yard-line and three inside the 10. His eight punts averaged 44.3 yards.
WR K. J. Hamler was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, given to the country’s outstanding player. LB Micah Parsons and DE Yetur Gross-Matos were named as semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the country’s outstanding defensive player. …
* Penn State’s next outing, Nov. 9 at Minnesota, will be an 11 a.m. CT start in Minneapolis, with ABC broadcasting.
Minnesota, 8-0 for the first time since it won a national championship in 1941, is now ranked 13th in the AP poll.
According to Pennlive.com’s Greg Pickel, the Nittany Lions have played three 11 a.m. CT road games in the Franklin Era: at 16-14 loss to Illinois in 2014, a 23-21 loss to Northwestern in 2015, and a 31-7 defeat of Northwestern in 2017.