It has never been easier for college football players to transfer, and never easier for them to shop themselves, thanks to the Internet and the NCAA transfer portal.

“I worry who's advising,’’ Penn State coach James Franklin said in February.

“I worry about where the information is coming from. I just worry that the direction this is going, that at some point the model is going to break.’’

There was worry, this offseason, that the model was going to break, or significantly damage, Penn State. At various points since the 2018 season ended, 22 Nittany Lions placed their names in the portal.

How did it all play out, for those 22 young men and for Penn State?

Two of them, S Lamont Wade and WR Cam Sullivan-Brown, ultimately opted to stay at Penn State. Wade will start the Nittany Lions’ season opener Saturday.

Franklin also picked up two transfers, kicker Jordan Stout (Virginia Tech) and WR Weston Carr (Division Two Asuza Pacific). Stout will be the first-team kickoff specialist.

Most of the remaining transfers moved down a competitive level or two or three. Many of them were “recruited over,’’ at Penn State, as Franklin and his staff upgraded the roster with fresh recruits. To their credit, they were mature enough to read the handwriting on the wall and move on.

They include: WR Irv Charles (IUP), WR Brandon Clark (Slippery Rock), CB Jabari Butler (North Carolina A&T), long snapper Matt Aloni (Long Island), LB Jarvis Miller (UMass), LB Dae’lun Darien (Delaware), RB Mark Allen (Duquesne), OL Sterling Jenkins (Duquesne), S Ayron Monroe (Temple), DE Torrence Brown (Southern Miss), WR Brandon Polk (James Madison) and LB Brelin Faison-Walden (UNC-Charlotte).

That leaves eight players who left Penn State to join another Power Five conference team:

QB Tommy Stevens (Mississippi State). Has won the starting job under former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead. Would he have beat out Sean Clifford had he remained in Happy Valley?

WR Juwan Johnson (Oregon). First on the depth chart at the Z receiver spot for the Ducks. Big talent, uneven production at Penn State, where the recruiting of five-star WR Justin Shorter may have nudged Johnson out the door.

LB Manny Bowen (Utah). A former Penn State starter and gifted playmaker. Stunned the Utes’ coaches by announcing, at the beginning of preseason camp, that he was done playing football.

S John Petrishen (Pitt). Pittsburgh Central Catholic grad announced his transfer just last week. Petrishen is a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility, and both Pitt’s starting safeties are seniors.

TE Danny Dalton (Boston College). Penn State recruited two blue-chip TEs in 2018, one of whom, Pat Freiermuth, is already a star. Dalton, who is from Massachusetts, is not on the Eagles’ two-deep this week.

OL Alex Gellerstedt (Virginia). Out for the year after a July knee injury. Has at least one year of eligibility, two if granted a medical redshirt.

DB Isaiah Humphries (California). An “old-school,’’ transfer, Humphries is sitting out this season.

CB Zech McPhearson (Texas Tech). This is an odd one. Had scholarship offers from Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan, was often praised by Franklin, and played some at Penn State, but never broke out. Texas Tech coaches are raving. He’s expected to start for the Red Raiders.

For Penn State, the tangible damage is real, if not traumatic. If not for Stevens, it might be called negligible.

The intangible hit might be even less.

“I hope the best for them but to be honest, we are worried about Penn State right now, Freiermuth said in a February interview.

“I feel like the transfer portal, people leaving, people coming back has had me step up and just grow into one of the big guys,” said Shorter. “It still feels the same but I feel like everyone just got so much closer honestly.”