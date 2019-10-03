When: Noon Saturday.
Where: Beaver Stadium.
TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen play-by-play, Dan Orlovsky color, Allison Williams sideline).
2019 records: Penn State 4-0, 1-0 Big Ten. Purdue 1-3, 0-1 Big Ten.
Last week: Penn State beat Maryland 59-0. Purdue lost at Minnesota, 38-31.
Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 14-3-2 and won the last meeting, 62-24 Oct. 29, 2016 at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Coach: Jeff Brohm, third year at Purdue (14-16), sixth year overall (44-26).
Purdue’s best player: In lieu of injured WR Rondale Moore and all his injured teammates, senior TE Brycen Hopkins.
Injury update: In one of the game’s chief storylines, Purdue is seriously beat up. WR and kick returner Rondale Moore, one of the best players in the country, is out with a leg injury. Starting QB Elijah Sindelar is out with a broken clavicle.
Purdue’s best defensive player, LB Markus Bailey, is done for the year after a week-two knee injury.
Starting OL D. J. Washington is out with a broken ankle. WR Jared Sparks is questionable.
For Penn State, WRs Daniel George and Justin Shorter are questionable for Saturday. George has been dealing with a wrist injury. Shorter left last week’s game after a hit that drew a targeting call and did not return.
Las Vegas says: The line opened at Penn State -16.5. It’s now -27.5.
Outlook/notes: This week’s key question: Was Penn State destruction of Maryland more about the Terps being bad or the Lions being good? We’ll start to get an answer to that next week at Iowa.
This week should be barely a speed bump. Purdue is just too beat up. Brohn can coach, and he’ll no doubt throw some surprise things - odd fronts, etc. - at Penn State. With that plus Maryland hangover, perhaps exacerbated by a noon kick, the Lions can be expected to be slow out of the gate. Cue the familiar elements - the defense keeps the Lions in it, halftime adjustments are made, and Penn State’s sizable edge in depth and talent gradually, and then not-so-gradually, kicks in.
Prediction: Penn State 41, Purdue 13.