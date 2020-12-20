STATE COLLEGE - With Penn State’s romp over Illinois Saturday, the Nittany Lions’ 2020 season is over.

The Nittany Lions and their coaches decided after the game not to accept an invitation to a bowl game.

“We rely on our captains and Leadership Council to provide a voice for our team, and our student-athletes made the difficult choice not to participate in a bowl this year in order to spend time with loved ones,’’ coach James Franklin said in a prepared statement.

“We are fully supportive of their decision, knowing it has been many months since our student-athletes have been able to spend time with their families and the challenges they endured, both physically and mentally. This will be an opportunity for our guys to go home, see family and recharge for the spring semester.”

In meeting with the media postgame, Franklin said he had talked to his team captains earlier this week, and arrived at a plan for team leaders to discuss playing in a bowl with the overall squad after the game.

Then the final decision would be arrived at after Franklin completed his media responsibilities and joined the team.

It wasn’t an obvious decision.

A bowl would afford the team some extra practice and developmental time. It would provide a chance to turn an 0-5 record into a 5-5, non-losing season.

Also, this just in: Football players like to play football.

On the other hand, it has been a long, tough season, obviously exacerbated by the pandemic and its endless safety protocols. The players have had minimal opportunities to connect with their families. A normal holiday season at home has got to sound good right now.

Twelve FBS teams had already announced they do not intend to go bowling this year: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Kansas State, Louisville, Pitt, San Diego State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, UCLA, Utah, and Washington.

At least 11 bowl games have also opted out, including three with Big Ten ties: the Pinstripe, Quick Lane and Redbox.

The Redbox Bowl? Seriously? That brings up another piece of this - the usual requirement of six wins for bowl eligibility has long since been waived for the year. But whatever Nits would have gotten to play in would not have been one they’d be excited about in a “normal,’’ year.

A cynic might argue that the Lions have given enough to the college football revenue machine in 2020 with too little payback.

The most likely candidate, if media prognosticators are to be believed, would have been the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Wednesday, Dec. 30, in Charlotte, against an ACC opponent. Wake Forest, perhaps?

Maybe you wouldn’t have to be that much of a cynic.