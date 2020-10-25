Let’s for once not be mealy-mouthed: Michael Penix didn’t really make that two-point conversion Saturday night.

Indiana’s quarterback made a great effort, with the game on the line. He laid his body out and pushed the ball forward and the ball touched the earth, out of bounds, half an inch and half an instant short of the end zone pylon.

It was incredibly close but also, thanks to hi-def TV replays and close-up still photos, incredibly clear. The play was ruled incorrectly. If it’s ruled correctly, Penn State wins, 35-34.

You know it, I know it, and Michael Penix knows it. If I can’t tell a truth that straightforward in This Space, what am I doing here?

If it had been ruled correctly, James Franklin and his players would have regaled us Saturday night about talk of resilience and overcoming adversity and finding a way to get it done and being 1-0 this week and I assume I don’t have to tell you, clever reader, what nonsense that would be.

I’m not at all saying Penn State deserved to win, or that Penix and the Hoosiers didn’t deserve to. The word mistake is not synonymous with the word injustice.

It may not even be that meaningful a loss. In the unlikely event that Penn State wins out, it almost certainly wins the Big Ten and probably makes the college football playoff. That’s no less true now than it was when Penix started his pylon-lunge, or if said lunge has been interpreted correctly.

(Although if you’d like to wallow, Nittany Nation, it’s certainly doable: Ohio State comes here Saturday. Much harder to get stoked for that now.

If Penn State is 0-2 with six games left, including a trip to Michigan that suddenly looks daunting, it gets very hard to work up enthusiasm for this truncated season. And given the last couple recruiting cycles, when is the roster likely to look this good, at least on paper, again?)

The truly galling thing about Saturday night is that the game was decided administratively. An official decided who won. That’s inescapable.

Worse, he decided based not on the hard evidence of half an inch, or half an instant, but by the difference between overturned and upheld.

In other business:

Manheim Central coach emeritus Mike Williams was one of a number of readers to point out what was clearly true - Penn State had no reason to even put the ball in RB Devyn Ford’s hands, when Ford scored the TD he shouldn’t have with 1:42 left in regulation.

Indiana had one time out, when Penn State took over possession with 1:47 left. The Nittany Lions could have simply run out the clock and ended the game in Victory Formation. ….

Wait, there’s more: After Indiana tied the game, and after IU kicker Chris Campbell’s inexplicably short squib kickoff, Penn State ran two plays, burned a time-out, and faced a second-and-one at the Indiana 40 with eight seconds left.

Indiana called time, and Penn State tried a 57-yard FG that Jordan Stout missed by a foot.

The Lions could have run another play. Remember, it was second-and-one. Make the first down, the clock stops, and Stout gets a shorter try. Don’t make it, clock the ball and try the 57-yarder.

Franklin pointed out that you’re not allowed to clock the ball with less than three seconds left, which made the whole thing dicey.

“That’s the fine line,’’ he said. “If you can run another play and you’re not able to clock it, it could have run out without having the field goal try.’’