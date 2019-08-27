Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference Tuesday:

1. Legal matters. Franklin commented briefly on a lawsuit filed Friday by former team doctor Scott Lynch, claiming Franklin interfered with Lynch’s decision-making on player health issues.

“I'd like to start with a statement rejecting Dr. Lynch's claims,’’ he said. “We'll continue to vigorously defend our program and all participants in this manner. As always, the health and well-being of our student-athletes is of the utmost importance to us.’’

He declined to comment further.

2. Roster business. Penn State released its depth chart Tuesday, and although the starting lineup was already mostly known heading into Saturday’s season opener with Idaho (3:30 p.m., Beaver Stadium), there was some news:

*The top four running backs - Ricky Slade, Journey Brown and blue-chip true freshmen Noah Cain and Devyn Ford - were all listed with an “OR,’’ next to their name, which usually means co-starter.

Franklin said Slade is a “clear starter,’’ but added that he’ll play whoever, “we think is hot. It could be based on match-ups, because we've got different styles.’’

*Lamont Wade has won the last apparent starting position battle, at safety, over JUCO transfer Jaquan Brisker.

*CB John Reid will start at one corner, as expected, but is also listed first at “star,’’ which is a hybrid position used in special personnel groups.

*Virginia Tech transfer Jordan Stout has won the kickoff specialist competition. Incumbent Jake Pinegar retains placekicking duties. Rafael Checa, last year’s kickoff guy, is listed No. 3 for both kicking jobs.

*The experiment with stud linebacker Micah Parsons returning kickoffs has apparently been scrapped at least for now. The kickoff returners are returner K. J. Hamler backed up by RBs Brown and Slade.

*Senior LB Cam Brown, a co-captain and foundational player, will miss the first half of Saturday’s game because of a targeting penalty in last season’s Citrus Bowl. Brown isn't on the depth chart and Franklin didn’t commit to Brown starting the second half, buthe will play Saturday.

3. The traffic signal. Franklin ranks every player as green (ready to play now), yellow (could play if needed due to injuries, etc.) or red (not yet).

The following new players (true freshmen and transfers) are green-lighted for week one: DB Keaton Ellis, DE Adisa Isaac, LB Lance Dixon, LB Brandon Smith, OL Caedan Wallace, RB Noah Cain, RB Devyn Ford, S Jaquan Brisker, K Jordan Stout, and WR Weston Carr.

Brisker is from Lackawanna Community College, Carr from Division Two Azusa Pacific.

4. The electoral process. Interestingly, Franklin said one part of putting together the depth chart is allowing the players to rank themselves. Within each position-group, the position coach conducts a vote.

“I'd say more times than not, fairly consistently, the players see it the same way as the coaches,’’ Franklin said. “I wouldn't say individual players always see it the same as the coach; the group does. And I think that's been real valuable.’’

It was cornerbacks coach Terry Smith’s idea.

Reid, who met the media after Franklin said, “In general, you want to be around people who are just going to be real with you and be honest, and that's what you're getting. “You've got to check your sensitivity at the door, and that's what Coach Smith always says. You can't be sensitive, you've just got to look at it like you do anything, a challenge.”

5. O-line progress. As he has throughout the offseason, Franklin praised the depth and talent of his defensive line.

“I can't imagine we're going to see a better defensive end group in the country,’’ he said.

He hopes the d-line is helping to develop the offensive line, which lost two starters and is starting a redshirt freshman (Rasheed Walker) and left tackle.

“I think going against our defensive line and our defensive ends every single day is something that we really embrace,’’ Franklin said.

“But there's a fine line in that, you kind of balance what's going in per day, … so our defense isn't seeing unbalanced and empty and all these non-traditional things early on in camp. (And) that our offense isn't seeing every blitz under the sun when you're trying to install base.’’