Tight ends coach Tyler Bowen is leaving Penn State for the same job with the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24/7 Sports reported Monday night.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer took the Jacksonville head coaching job last month.

Bowen has been tight ends coach at Penn State for three seasons. He has also held assistant-coaching jobs at Maryland and Fordham, and was a graduate assistant at Penn State in 2015.

Bowen was the interim offensive coordinator and play-caller for Penn State during its defeat of Memphis in the 2019 Cotton Bowl, after OC Ricky Rahne left to become head coach at Old Dominion.

Tight end has been a position of strength for the Nittany Lions of late. Pat Freiermuth, who opted out of the 2020 season to undergo surgery in November, was named Big Ten Conference Tight End of the Year despite playing in just four games.

Freiermuth’s replacements, redshirt freshman Brenton Strange and true freshman Theo Johnson, both performed well as receivers and blockers.