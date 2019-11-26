Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:
1. Quarterbacks (plural): Starting QB Sean Clifford left last week’s loss to Ohio State with an injury and was replaced with redshirt freshman Will Levis, who performed well in very tough circumstances.
Franklin said Clifford starting would be a game-time decision, but that that’s how it’s been, with Clifford ailing, for a while.
“Sean is not the easiest guy, just like Trace (McSorley) wasn't, to pull off the field,’’ Franklin said.
“They're competitors. But at the end of the day, those will be medical decisions. I really could see a situation where Will plays this week. Will is going to have to get a little bit more reps in practice just because Sean is not ready to take the normal amount.’’
Franklin acknowledged that the status of co-third-stringers Ta’Quan Roberson and Michael Johnson also changes.
“When Sean went down, it was kind of like an 'aha' or a wake-up moment,’’ he said. “Because as much as you tell them they've got to prepare like the starters, when that happens, it's kind of a "blank" get-real moment.’’
2. Shorter in portal?: WR Justin Shorter, a five-star 2018 recruit, had entered the transfer portal, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel and other reports.
Franklin said he came to Tuesday’s press conference from a meeting on this topic.
“I'm not sure where we're at,’’ Franklin said. “It was a conversation that was had.’’
Shorter has not performed to expectations in two seasons, partly due to injury. He did have one of his better games at Ohio State, with three receptions and 37 snaps played.
3. Paging Dr. Lynch: ESPN’s “Outside the Lines,’’ did a lengthy piece on TV and in print today about the issue of college coaches pressuring team doctors about decisions on injured athletes. It mentioned the lawsuit against Penn State filed by Dr. Scott Lynch, the former team physician removed from that role in August.
Penn State claimed the change was due to Lynch being based in Hershey. Lynch said it was because he clashed with Franklin.
“The coaches are now smart enough to figure out, ‘I shouldn’t try to influence the player,’” Lynch was quoted as saying.
“They tried to influence the medical staff to change their decision, and that absolves the coach of the responsibility, because now he or she can come back and say, ‘It wasn’t my decision. It’s the medical staff made that decision.’ ”
Penn State issued a statement in support of Franklin at the time and has moved to have the lawsuit dismissed.
"I don’t think there’s really any new information, but it has been reported, and I wanted to make sure I address that with you guys,’’ Franklin said Tuesday.
“Nothing is more important than the health of our players and ensuring they get the correct medical treatment. The success of our program starts and ends there, really.”
4. Closing the gap: Penn State will end the regular season Saturday, with Rutgers, in a game it almost can’t lose. It comes immediately after a high-stakes game, against Ohio State, that the Nittany Lions would have needed a spectacular performance to win.
So is the elite level getting closer?
“I talk to a lot of people within the industry,’’ Franklin said. “When you talk about comparing rosters, when you talk about programs, when you talk about closing the gap on people, I think we're doing that.
“It may not be as fast as people would like or as everyone would like or I would like or our players and coaches would like, but we are doing it. I think we need to have a little bit more of a sense of urgency in some areas.’’
“I need to do a better job in some areas. … We'll continue to work extremely hard to make everybody proud, and I know there's still work to be done.”
5. Turkey or ham, pumpkin or sweet potato?: On Thanksgiving, Franklin is unconflicted. He loves it.
Twenty-six players and their families will spend the holiday at his house.
“You know you're in a really good place when they don't come, eat, and leave,’’ he said. “They come, they eat, fall asleep on the couch, drool on your couch and sweat on your couch, which is not a positive at 300 pounds. And then they get up and they go eat again, second round, and then do the same thing again. To me, that's what Thanksgiving is.’’