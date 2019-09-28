COLLEGE PARK, Md. - James Franklin had just burned a time-out, which, he said, “did not make me very happy.’’

This was just four plays and 1:59 into Friday’s Penn State-Maryland game. Thanks to Jan Johnson’s interception plus a personal foul on the Terps, Penn State was already knocking on the door of the end zone.

But they hadn’t run an offensive play yet, they were operating close to Maryland’s then-still-loud student section, and they were struggling to communicate the play call.

So Franklin traded a delay-of-game penalty for a TO. After a week-and-a-half of working on this very thing, communication within the offense had broken down in the din of the road.

“But it was because we're trying to get into the right call,’’ Franklin said.

On the play, Penn State loaded the left side of the line with two tight ends. Wideout K. J. Hamler sprinted in motion pre-snap in that direction as if to receive a handoff on a reverse. Hamler instead went behind quarterback Sean Clifford, who faked a handoff to running back Journey Brown. The offensive line angled left. Brown took an unblocked linebacker with him to the right. Clifford kept the ball and cruised eight yards untouched for a touchdown.

There was a lot of cruising into end zones here Friday, all by one side. Penn State upped the ante on 2019 with a 59-0 destruction of a Maryland team it was favored to beat by less than a TD.

The time-out was both irrelevant and an aberration. The offense was a precise, relentless machine. This was an exam for which the Nittany Lions studied their butts off.

“I thought we handled (everything) extremely well,’’ Franklin said afterward in a tiny, densely-packed media room. “I thought it was one of the more complete games we have played in our six years.’’

The difference between these teams’ seasons before Friday was essentially that Penn State’s defense came up huge in the red zone at the end of its week-three win over Pitt, and Maryland’s offense came up small in the red zone at the end of its week-three loss at Temple.

Nobody saw this coming.

Both teams were coming off a bye, and Franklin used the extra time on a specific theme: Getting a team with a new starter at QB and plenty of young guys in key roles ready to play on the road, in a hostile environment, for the first time.

(No, Maryland isn’t LSU. Never will be. But Maryland’s students had been given Friday from noon on off from classes. They, and the atmosphere, were pretty lit at kickoff.)

“Everything just takes longer,’’ Franklin said. “So I want the plays in faster, because it’s going to take longer to get things communicated.’’

Franklin pumped up the noise in practice, including Maryland’s fight song on endless repeat.

“We made it louder than it could ever have been in the stadium, to the point where (the quarterbacks) lost their voices,’’ Franklin said. “We approached it that way all week long.’’

It worked better than he could have hoped.

“I actually think the energy in the stadium, they fed off,’’ Franklin said. “I think it was exciting for them.’’

So now comes the payoff, the intangibles that snowball from a win like this. Preparation pays off. Confidence grows. The guys who don’t usually play much still feel a part of it.

The many Penn State players from the DMV (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia) region got to show off in front of friends, family and guys they faced in high school.

Franklin even made a point of thanking the scout team, back in State College, for their role last week.

“Our culture is really good right now,’’ he said. “The chemistry in our locker room is really good. I know I’ve been talking for a while and, …. very pleased.’’

Has any team ever had a better week off?