By Mike Gross
STATE COLLEGE - Penn State needed somebody to make a play, and John Reid stepped - more like sprinted - forward.
An interception and 36-yard touchdown return by Reid pulled Penn State out of severe doldrums, sparked a rally and led to a 45-13 defeat of Buffalo before a crowd of 104,136 at Beaver Stadium.
The final score doesn’t begin to reflect how different this was from the Nittany Lions’ 79-7 destruction of Idaho in the season opener.
Buffalo came in with a plan and enough size up front and quickness on the perimeter to make it work. It outgained Penn State 188-88 and led 10-7 as the Lions left the field to boos at halftime.
The Lions also fumbled the ball away on their first possession of the second half, and were foundering to say the least, against a mid-major opponent, when Reid, a fifth-year senior, said enough was enough.
He perfectly read an out-route, stepped into a throw by Matt Myers, the Bulls’ redshirt-freshman QB, and sprinted untouched to the TD that changed everything.
The Pick-6 was Penn State’s first since 2016, when Amani Oruwariye had one against Kent State.
It soon became clear that the Lions had figured some things out at halftime. One of them was to feature Pat Freiermuth, one of the country’s best freshman tight ends a year ago.
After a Buffalo three-and-out, Penn State QB Sean Clifford found Freiermuth for a 23-yard score.
The Bulls answered with a long drive - the Lions never did get control of the line of scrimmage - but settled for a field goal.
Three plays later Clifford broke free for a 58-yard run that set up another score. Before the third quarter was over, Freiermuth scored again, this time on a short swing pass, on a fourth-and-two play, and then a rumbling, tackle-shedding 27-yard run.
Clifford finished with excellent numbers: 16 of 23 passing for 280 yards and four TDs, in addition to the big run, and no turnovers. Freiermuth had eight catches for 100 yards and two scores.
(These stats are very unofficial due to computer issues in the press box.)
The third quarter was 28-3, the first three TDs coming in a stretch of 6:36, and the home crowd was able to sigh and enjoy the ritual sing-alongs.
If a 32-point win can be sobering, this one was. Penn State did not push Buffalo around.
Still, the Lions are unscathed, 2-0 as they head into Saturday’s meeting with rival Pittsburgh here Saturday.
Pitt, 1-1, beat Ohio 20-10 at home Saturday.