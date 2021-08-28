The following is a preview of Penn State’s 2021 season. Similar previews of the other 13 Big Ten teams are available on Lancasteronline.com. FPI (see below in “By the numbers,’’ is ESPN’s Football Power Index. Phil Steele produces an annual - and indispensable to guys like me - CFB magazine.

2020: 4-5. Best win: 27-17 at Michigan as a 1-point underdog. Worst loss: 35-19 to Maryland at home as a 27-point favorite.

Starters back: 16 (nine offense, seven defense).

By the numbers: Points for/against, 268-249; yards for/against, 3873/2959. FPI: #14 in the country, #2 Big Ten East. Phil Steele: #8 nationally (!), #2 Big Ten East.

Coach: James Franklin, eighth year at PSU (60-28), 11th year overall (84-43).

Schedule: (30th toughest nationally based in opponents’ 2020 winning percentage) Sept. 4, at Wisconsin; Sept. 11, Ball St.; Sept. 18, Auburn; Sept. 25, Villanova; Oct. 2, Indiana; Oct. 9, at Iowa; Oct. 23, Illinois; Oct. 30, at Ohio St.; Nov. 6, at Maryland; Nov. 13, Michigan; Nov. 20, Rutgers; Nov. 27, Michigan St.

Best players (based on what we’ve already seen): 1. WR Jahan Dotson, 2. OT Rasheed Walker, 3. S Jaquan Brisker, 4. RB Noah Cain, 5. DT P. J. Mustipher.

Best players (based on apparent upside): 1. LB Brandon Smith, 2. WR Parker Washington, 3. CB Joey Porter, Jr., 4. LB Curtis Jacobs, 5. CB Kalen King.

Time for your closeup: 1. OG Juice Scruggs, 2. DE Arnold Ebiketie, 3. DE Nick Tarburton, 4. WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, 5. TE Brenton Strange.

The clock is ticking: 1. QB Sean Clifford, 2. DE/LB Jesse Luketa, 3. CB Tariq Castro-Fields, 4. RB Devyn Ford, 5. K/P Jordan Stout.

Most important newcomer: Offensive Coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Blue-chip ratio: This metric posits, with considerable evidence, that unless a team’s roster is at least 50 percent four- or five-star recruits, it cannot win a national championship.

Penn State is over 50 percent for the fourth straight year, at 56 percent, 11th overall and one of 16 teams to make it in 2021.

Bear in mind that Alabama is at 84 percent, Ohio State 79. Also bear in mind that Penn State’s ratio will go up substantially when the recruiting class of 2022 hits Happy Valley.

Outlook: Penn State lost a game it shouldn’t have to open last year at Indiana. Then it played Ohio State. Then it face-planted at home as a four-TD favorite against Maryland. Soon the Lions were 0-5, which they had never been before, and they’ve been playing football since 1887. No preseason top 10 team had ever before been 0-5.

So yes, Penn State is going to be better. Several reliable indicators say they could be substantially better: The Lions outscored their opponents last year, and outgained them by over 100 yards per game. A heavily negative turnover margin is generally enough of a fluke that it’s actually a predictor of improvement the following year; Penn State’s margin last year was minus-8, for a net of over 100 yards per game.

Phil Steele predicts Penn State will be among the most improved teams in the country.

Eighteen starters are back, if you count the kicker and punter. The offensive line looks at least solid, the skill positions athletic and deep as anybody’s short of the Alabama/Clemson level.

The defense is a little more volatile, but, if anything, more athletic. The defensive line is the one position-group with big doubts, given the graduation to the NFL of ends Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh and serious injury of DT Adisa Isaac. That group gets a graduate-level exam week one at power-running Wisconsin.

So: overall, surely, better. Next-level better depends on Clifford, now a fifth-year player at the hardest and most important position. If Yurcich, an elite hire by Franklin to run his offense, can squeeze 10-15 percent more from the quarterback, a return to the level of 2016-19, when the program won 42 games, a Big Ten title and played in the Rose, Fiesta and Cotton Bowl, seems reasonable.

Prediction: 9-3, 6-3 Big Ten.