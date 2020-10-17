“Here we are in another New Year's Six game,’’ James Franklin said last Dec. 28, as Penn State celebrated a defeat of Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.

“And, had an opportunity to win. And then, we think, kind of laying the foundation for the future.”

A pandemic intervened, and a scant 42 weeks later the future is nigh. The following is a look at the nation’s No. 9 (or No. 8, by the coaches’ poll) team as it gets ready to start a season unlike any other.

Offense

By the numbers: Averaged 36 points and 412 yards per game last year. Those numbers aren’t great; the O ranked eighth in the Big Ten in conference games. Returning starters: eight. Key losses: WR KJ Hamler, G Steven Gonzalez.

Key question: Can new coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca unlock the passing game?

Outlook: There are a lot of obvious things to like here: A now-veteran QB (Sean Clifford) who was good as a rookie starter, one of the best TEs in the country (Pet Freiermuth), a squadron of elite recruits at RB led by the least recruited of them (Journey Brown), and perhaps most importantly, a veteran offensive line (85 returning starts) that will be good and deep and could turn great if its most talented member, sophomore Rasheed Walker, turns into a monster at the critical left tackle spot.

However, as Franklin put it in a February interview, “We have to get more production (from the wideouts), no doubt about it. We have to throw and catch for a higher percentage.’’

And the best of last year’s WRs, Hamler, is now a Denver Bronco.

Enter Ciarrocca, who got excellent WR play and a terrific season from relatively low-profile QB Tanner Morgan at Minnesota last year. Enter also Taylor Stubblefield, the fourth WRs coach in four years.

Of the likely week-one starters, (Daniel George, Jahan Dotson, Cam Sullivan-Brown), Dotson is the only one who’s done anything in college. George is most like the bigger, physical outside WR the program has lacked since Chris Godwin left for the NFL.

Expect a lot of people to get a shot here, with true freshmen KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Parker Washington perhaps growing into key roles.

Expect, also, alternatives like multiple-TE sets, running-QB packages for Will Levis, Clifford’s bruising backup, use of the RBs in the pass game, and perhaps some tricks up Ciarrocca’s sleeve.

Defense

By the numbers: Allowed 332 yards and just 15 points per game in the conference. Starters back: five. Key losses: LB Micah Parsons, DE Yetur Gross-Matos, DT Robert Windsor, CB John Reid, S Garrett Taylor.

Key question: Post-Micah, will the athleticism translate into production?

Outlook: The D was looking like one of the country's best at one point last year. It didn’t end up that way; Penn State was outgained in its last four games, including Rutgers (!) and Memphis, which racked up 542 yards in the bowl game.

Parsons would have been one of the best players in the country, and his absence is a huge blow. But it’s possible that the 11 defenders on the field most of the time will be more athletic than last year.

The secondary looks like a strength. The program got a break with CB Tariq Castro-Fields opted to stay another year. The other CB and nickel corner will come from a gifted young group: Joey Porter, Jr., Keaton Ellis, Marquis Wilson. Safety is well-manned by Lamont Wade and Jaquan Brisker.

Four Lions with big talent but limited roles heretofore must step forward: soph DE Adisa Isaac, junior DT P. J. Mustipher, soph LB Brandon Smith and junior LB Jesse Luketa.

Special teams

By the numbers: The specials overall ranked third in the country according to the SP-plus metric of ESPN’s Bill Connelly.

Key players returning: Punter/kicker Jordan Stout, kicker Jake Pinegar, long snapper Chris Stoll, kick returners Jahan Dotson and Journey Brown. Key losses: Punter Blake Gillikin, return specialist KJ Hamler.

Key question: Can these units take the next step: creating big, game-turning plays?

Outlook: Second-year coordinator Joe Lorig seems to have helped. Gillikin, a four-year starter, will be missed, but Stout, the Va. Tech transfer, offer a good fix. He’s also the holder for Pinegar.

Hamler was a weapon in the return game, more for the fear he instilled in opponents than anything else. Brown figures to be the main kickoff guy, Dotson the punt returner.

No reason to think this area won’t be a strength again.

Prediction: 8-2, including a win in the Big Ten’s plus-one round and a bowl game.