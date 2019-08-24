2018: 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten. Best win: 30-24 over Iowa. Worst loss: 42-7 at Michigan.

Starters back: 12 (six offense, six defense).

By the numbers: Points for/against, 439-267; yards for/against, 5499/4556. NCAA team stats: #45 in total offense (#29 rush, #76 pass); #34 total defense (#72 vs. rush, #15 vs. pass).

Rankings: AP (writers), #15, #3 Big Ten; Coaches, #14, #3 Big Ten; Football Percentage Index (ESPN metric), #12, #2 Big Ten; Projected S&P-plus (metric by Football Outsiders’ Bill Connelly), #14, #4 Big Ten; Phil Steele (magazine pundit), #14, #4 Big Ten.

Schedule: (45th-toughest in FBS by opponents’ 2018 W-L) Aug. 31, Idaho; Sept. 7, Buffalo; Sept. 14, Pittsburgh; Sept. 27, at Maryland; Oct. 5, Purdue; Oct. 12, at Iowa; Oct. 19, Michigan; Oct. 26, at Michigan St.; Nov 9, at Minnesota; Nov. 16, Indiana; Nov. 23, at Ohio St.; Nov. 30, Rutgers.

Coach: James Franklin, sixth year at PSU (45-21), ninth year overall (69-36).

Offense: Penn State mostly ran the ball effectively in 2018; tailback Miles Sanders and QB Trace McSorley combined for over 2,000 yards (a hair under 160 a game) and 21 rushing TDs last year.

But football is a passing game now, and McSorley was 79th in the country in passing efficiency. It was a group effort, but receiver play, in the wake of WR coach Josh Gattis leaving for Alabama, was probably the biggest culprit. This despite the emergence of true freshman Pat Freiermuth as an elite tight end.

The headline on an October story in the film-analysis site Pro Football Focus read, “Trace McSorley has his passes dropped more frequently than any Power Five QB.’’

Improvement of the offense will be exemplified by, and depend on, big things from three unproven individuals:

1. QB Sean Clifford. The redshirt sophomore from Cincinnati seems ready.

Clifford is intense and a hard worker. He’s supposedly faster than McSorley, although unlikely to be the same kind of playmaker with his feet. He might be a better passer. He’s thrown seven college passes and completed five of them, for 195 yards and two TDs.

2. WR Justin Shorter. The R-freshman from New Jersey was the No. 1 WR in the high school class of 2018. No. 7, Clemson’s Justyn Ross, had 301 receiving yards in the two games of last season’s CFB playoff.

Penn State’s other two likely starters at WR, sophomores K. J. Hamler and Jahan Dotson, are dynamic, but they’re little speed guys. Shorter, nearly 6-5 and a ripped 235, is Calvin Johnson-esque. His time has to be now.

3. OT Rasheed Walker. Teams at Penn State’s level starting a R-freshman at the critical left tackle spot is virtually unheard of. Walker is by all accounts big (6-6, 315), tough, athletic and smart, but this is a big ask. If he works out, the OL works out, and if the OL doesn’t work out, nothing else does.

Defense: During a post-practice media scrum Aug. 14, Franklin was asked about practicing in Beaver Stadium and answered a different question.

“We are long and fast on defense,’’ he said. “It is very, very apparent. It’s impressive, our length, our athleticism and our speed on defense right now.’’

If the 2019 season is going to be better than good, that length, that speed, that athleticism, that defense are going to be the driving force.

End Yetur Gross-Matos and linebacker Micah Parsons are all-America caliber talents. LB Cam Brown, safety Garrett Taylor, and cornerbacks John Reid and Tariq Castro-Fields aren’t far behind.

And there are a number of less proven guys - Jesse Luketa, Jayson Oweh, Shane Simmons, et al - who can fly, who you’ll notice in backup roles and on special teams.

The unit is slightly undersized here and there. DE Shaka Toney could be a sack machine, but he’s also a 243-pound lineman. Tackles Robert Windsor and Antonio Shelton are solid, but not quite road blocks.

One safety job is open, with blue-chip recruit Lamont Wade battling JUCO transfer Jaquan Brisker.

The Lions led the country in sacks last year and were better against the pass than run. Something like that, but better, seems plausible.

Special teams: Penn State’s special teams ranked 77th in the country according to the S&P+ metric last year. That was, a. Better than Clemson and Alabama, but, b. Not good enough, given Franklin’s often mentioned emphasis on specials.

The kickers were two true freshmen, Jake Pinegar (placement), and Rafael Checa. Both of them, especially Pinegar, are getting a run for their jobs from Virginia Tech transfer Jordan Stout. Franklin hasn’t said much about it.

Hamler should be an elite, game-changing return specialist. There’s the delicious possibility that Parsons, all 6-3, 235 of him, could be the co-kickoff guy.

New coordinator Joe Lorig, who worked wonders in the same role at Memphis, will have lots of athletes and lots of speed to work with.

Prediction: I predicted 8-4 in June for a preseason magazine. I’ve become a little higher on this team, especially the defense, since.

My sense is the Big Ten is going to be deeper than usual (especially the West Division) but without a national championship-level team. I see five utterly losable games on the schedule - Michigan, Michigan St., Iowa, Minnesota and Ohio State - but none where a Penn State win is unthinkable. Let’s say the Lions go 2-3 in those games.

One more little thing: In 2011, with the Sandusky mess hitting the fan, Penn State went to Ohio State week 11, with the Buckeyes to play their archrival at Ann Arbor the following week. I predicted a Penn State win, and my colleagues, over dinner in Columbus, acted like I was drunk.

The Nits won, 20-14. That Ohio State team wasn’t nearly as good as this one. Neither was this Penn State team.

Let’s say a 9-3 regular season, 6-3 in the conference, and an Outback Bowl trip opposite, …. oh, Tommy Stevens, Joe Moorhead and Mississippi State?