Penn State Coach James Franklin stopped by Lancaster County today. 

Franklin visited Manheim Township schools, according to a Facebook post and tweet from the school district. 

Penn State five takes: On Purdue injuries, HBO in town, Fair Pay to Play, and Ricky Rahne's big night

Friday’s marquee L-L League high school football game is in Lititz, where a pair of undefeated squads will do battle: co-Section 1 leaders Manheim Township and Warwick will knock heads, and the winner will go to 7-0.

On Monday morning, Manheim Township sophomore wide receiver Anthony Ivey announced via social media that he has received a scholarship offer from Penn State.

Manheim Township's Anthony Ivey breaks L-L League receiving record, adds Penn State offer

Ivey, a 6-1, 170-pounder who spent the first five weeks on the sideline this season rehabbing a nagging injury, now has three scholarship offers: West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Penn State have ponied up offers, according to Ivey and Rivals.

