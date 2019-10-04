Penn State Coach James Franklin stopped by Lancaster County today.
Franklin visited Manheim Township schools, according to a Facebook post and tweet from the school district.
Friday’s marquee L-L League high school football game is in Lititz, where a pair of undefeated squads will do battle: co-Section 1 leaders Manheim Township and Warwick will knock heads, and the winner will go to 7-0.
A great way to start the day with a visit from James Franklin. Thank you for visiting MTHS! #MTProud pic.twitter.com/Lgt7GlXHvt— Manheim Township SD (@ManheimTownship) October 4, 2019
On Monday morning, Manheim Township sophomore wide receiver Anthony Ivey announced via social media that he has received a scholarship offer from Penn State.
Ivey, a 6-1, 170-pounder who spent the first five weeks on the sideline this season rehabbing a nagging injury, now has three scholarship offers: West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Penn State have ponied up offers, according to Ivey and Rivals.
Glad to have received an offer from Penn State University!!! @canes77 @CoachPry_LBU @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/8a2IjwltmV— Anthony Ivey (@AnthonyIvey16) September 30, 2019