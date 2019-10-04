Penn State Coach James Franklin stopped by Lancaster County today.

Franklin visited Manheim Township schools, according to a Facebook post and tweet from the school district.

Friday’s marquee L-L League high school football game is in Lititz, where a pair of undefeated squads will do battle: co-Section 1 leaders Manheim Township and Warwick will knock heads, and the winner will go to 7-0.

A great way to start the day with a visit from James Franklin. Thank you for visiting MTHS! #MTProud pic.twitter.com/Lgt7GlXHvt — Manheim Township SD (@ManheimTownship) October 4, 2019

On Monday morning, Manheim Township sophomore wide receiver Anthony Ivey announced via social media that he has received a scholarship offer from Penn State.

Ivey, a 6-1, 170-pounder who spent the first five weeks on the sideline this season rehabbing a nagging injury, now has three scholarship offers: West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Penn State have ponied up offers, according to Ivey and Rivals.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For other L-L and Penn State coverage: