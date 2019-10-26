EAST LANSING, Mich. - While the first half of Saturday’s 28-7 defeat of Michigan State was an unqualified triumph, Penn State coach James Franklin wasn’t thrilled with some of what came after that.
“I take so much pride in not just the wins, but more importantly, how we win,’’ Franklin said.
There were nine penalties for 104 yards. For the second straight week, a penalty negated a kick-return touchdown by K. J. Hamler. There were personal fouls, one for taunting, and DT Antonio Shelton was ejected.
Just after Michigan State scored its’ only touchdown, QB Sean Clifford attempted a wild, scrambling, ill-advised heave into traffic that was easily intercepted.
It was on a third down play and Clifford was scrambling for his life, so the throw amounted to a mediocre punt, but still.
“That is not how we do things,’’ Franklin said.
“From Pee-Wee to now, that was probably the worst pick I’ve had,’’ Clifford said. “I lost my mind.’’
Franklin apparently had to restrain himself from losing his mind after the game.
“I can be criticized for a lot of things, but I don’t think you can say we haven’t played a disciplined style of football,’’ he said.
“We just had a very direct conversation in the locker room. That’s not who we are, and that’s not who we will be.’’
Here comes Wilson: Hardcore Penn State fans can probably name the first five 2019 true freshmen who have had their redshirts removed: Running backs Noah Cain and Devyn Ford, cornerback Keaton Ellis, LB Brandon Smith and DE Adisa Isaac all played early.
The sixth, decided upon recently and confirmed Wednesday by James Franklin, CB Marquis Wilson. Wilson’s increasing role Saturday included five tackles and an career-first interception that finished Michigan State.
Wilson was a three-star recruit, although he did have offers from Ohio State and Michigan. He’s from Windsor, Conn., better known for financial services than pass coverage. He’s not big (5-11, 173). He didn’t play in Penn State’s three season-opening, non-conference games, including the rout of Idaho, when they were practically pulling people out of the stands.
But he was out there, at one of the most ruthlessly unsparing positions on the field, in key moments of the Michigan game last game and at Iowa the week before.
Terry Smith, the cornerbacks’ coach, said Thursday that when he talks to recruits at his position group, he tells them, “I'm not recruiting you to sit and wait until your third or fourth year.
“We put you with the ones and twos right away, and see how you respond.’’
He responded.
“He may be the most confident DB we have,’’ Franklin said Wednesday. “He may be the most confident guy we have with the ball in the air. He’s a guy I think could play wide receiver. He’s a guy who could return punts for us.’’
The third, or nickel, corner who plays in most passing situations was beaten a few times in high-leverage spots early this season. It hasn’t happened much lately, which may have something to do with Wilson’s emergence.
“We’ve put him in some tight spots and he’s handled it well,’’ Franklin said. “We’re going to use him the rest of the season on special teams, and on defense.’’