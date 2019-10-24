College football players generally aren’t great interviews.
It’s not their fault. They’re coached not only to not say, but to not even think, anything revealing or controversial. They usually aren’t inclined, temperamentally, to candor or insight, although there have been exceptions (LaVar Arrington, Michael Robinson, Darryl Clark) on the Penn State beat.
“I'm sitting in my office yesterday,’’ Penn State coach James Franklin said Tuesday, “and he just comes and plops down on the couch and just talks to me for 45 minutes.
“I was like, ‘Antonio, I have got to go to a meeting,’ and I just left him in there. He was just in there on the phone or whatever.’’
Shelton may have the least flashy role - the blocker-occupying, hole-plugging interior lineman - on Penn State’s defense. He has eight tackles in seven games.
He is something like this team’s director of communications.
That letter to Jonathan Sutherland critical of Sutherland’s hair that made the news two weeks back? Shelton was the first to share it with the world, via Twitter.
“One of my teammates got this,’’ Shelton wrote to accompany the tweet. “Explain to me how this isn’t racist.”
Controversy ensued.
“I don’t mind putting myself out there when injustice has been done,’’ Shelton said Wednesday. “I put it out there because John isn’t as outspoken as I am,” Shelton said. “But I kind of jumped the gun and wasn’t thinking like, ‘maybe John doesn’t want all of this attention.”
On the field after Penn State’s win over Buffalo in September, Shelton heard a fan bellowing a teammate’s name.
When the teammate turned around to look, the fan began yelling insults, according to Shelton. Shelton struck back.
“Some people are becoming too comfortable,’’ he said later, via Twitter. “Ain’t nothing wrong with a little criticism, … But when you become overly disrespectful, there’s a problem.’’
That was part of a series of tweets, and Shelton continued his discourse when asked about it in an interview session Sept. 9.
Shelton was composed and articulate. He admitted that at first, he thought the fan and the teammate knew each other.
“They didn’t,’’ he said. “And all of sudden, he’s telling (the teammate) how to play football, like we don’t already have a coaching staff, and like he isn’t an adult who’s dedicated his life to this.
“That same guy might have been out here in the South Tunnel after the game looking for an autograph for his kid, or a picture for himself.
“I like to think I don’t talk about things I don’t know about. I’m not a rocket scientist. I don’t know about that. So if the Space Shuttle doesn’t, you know (perform correctly), I’m not like I’m going to say ‘They should’ve did this, …’ ’’
At this point, one writer asked, “Can you come and talk to us every week?”
Shelton insists he used to be more verbose, at least on social media.
“If you would’ve talked to me two years ago I was all for Twitter beef because I was young and stupid,’’ he said.
“There's sometimes I wish that we were less active on social media,’’ Franklin admitted Tuesday. “Not just Antonio, but all of us. I would love to see us kind of shut it down for the rest of the season.’’
Shelton was a three-star recruit, the 17th-ranked of 20 Penn State signees in the class of 2016. His other offers were from Illinois, Rutgers, Toledo, Cincinnati and Iowa State.
He lived virtually in the shadow of the Ohio State campus, but Urban Meyer wasn’t interested. Franklin came in late.
“I remember meeting with him and his mom as a Buffalo Wild Wings,’’ Franklin said. “That was kind of our home visit with him, and kind of went through everything and got on him late and we were able to get him here.’’
You’re not counting on that guy to be a starter, but that’s what Shelton is, as a fourth-year junior. He’s also made the Big Ten All-Academic team.
He came to Happy Valley noisy. He’s learned to temper it, but not turn it off.
“I’ve always been a loud person because that’s a family characteristic…” Shelton said. “Yelling was a normal thing in the house. It’s not an anger thing, it’s just how we communicate.”