When: noon Saturday.

Where: SHI Stadium (52,454).

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Mark Followill play-by-play, Matt Millen color, Olivia Dekker sideline).

2020 records: Penn State 1-5, Rutgers 2-4.

2019 records: Penn State 11-2, 7-2 Big Ten, Rutgers 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten.

Last week: Penn State won 27-17 at Michigan. Rutgers won at Purdue, 37-30.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 28-2, and won the last meeting, 27-6 Nov. 30, 2019 at Beaver Stadium.

Coach: Greg Schiano (12th year, 70-71).

Rutgers’ best player: Senior LB Olakunle Fatukasi, who has 75 tackles, two sacks, nine TFLs, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Injury update: QB Noah Vedral was brilliant in Rutgers’ triple-OT loss to Michigan two weeks ago, but a surprise no-go last week at Purdue, where Artur Sitkowski started in an apparent game-time decision.

Vedral was in uniform, but appeared to be hurting in pre-game throwing work. Schiano said Tuesday Vedral’s status was unclear.

Penn State coach James Franklin confirmed that LB Charlie Katshir is out for the year. OL Des Holmes remains out.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is an 11-point favorite. The line opened at Penn State -10.

Outlook/notes: This week’s obvious question: How is Penn State an 11-point favorite against anybody, much less on the road against a scrappy, well-coached opponent that has played everybody tough and shown little of Penn State’s dysfunction?

It’s a good question. I think I have an answer.

Indiana is a legit top 20 team, the second-best team Penn State has played. For the purposes of oddsmakers and the like, Penn State in effect “beat,’’ Indiana week one.

That is, on a snap-for-snap basis, the way people such as those who set the lines in Las Vegas assess football games, Penn State outplayed Indiana more thoroughly than anyone it has played this year, including Michigan last week.

But the Nittany Lions didn’t beat Indiana, and then they faced Ohio State with a predictable result. A team that was ranked in the national top 10 eight days previous was 0-2 and, in a truncated season, toast. Extreme mental and emotional malaise, and horrific, can’t-get-out-of-our-own-way performances against Maryland and Nebraska, followed.

It’s reasonable to assume the Nittany Lions are now through the mental and emotional malaise and out the other side. They’re probably as healthy as they’ve been since week one.

Las Vegas is telling you that at this moment, Penn State is essentially the same team that in effect “beat,’’ Indiana, and that that team is a touchdown-and-a-half better than Rutgers.

Axiom: If a line doesn’t make sense to you, it doesn’t mean Vegas is missing something. It means you are.

Prediction: Penn State 34, Rutgers 24.