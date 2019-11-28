When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium.

TV: Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaudin play-by-play, James Laurinaitis color, Elise Menaker sideline.)

2019 records: Penn State 9-2, 6-2 Big Ten. Rutgers 2-9, 0-8 Big Ten.

Last week: Penn State lost to Ohio State 28-17. Rutgers lost to Michigan State, 27-0.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 27-1, and won the last meeting, 20-7, Nov. 17, 2018 at SHI Stadium.

Coach: Nunzio Campanile, interim, first season (1-6).

Rutgers’ best player: DB Damon Hayes, or one could go with Adam Korsak, the Scarlet Knights’ always-busy punter.

Injury update: Rutgers TE Kyle Penniston is out indefinitely with a foot injury.

For Penn State, QB Sean Clifford, C Michal Menet, and RB Noah Cain are all banged up, but expected to play.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 40-point favorite.

Outlook/notes: This game could be a test of James Franklin’s “1-0 this week,’’ ethos, considering what happened to Penn State last week, and the truth that it can surely handle Rutgers at three-quarter speed, effort and focus.

To the credit of Rutgers’ coaches and players, they seem to still be showing up and battling every week. The Nittany Lions should not assume their current No. 10 national ranking is locked in. Each week is a snapshot, and a tepid effort Saturday could drop them below No. 11 Florida or even No. 12 Wisconsin, given an impressive win over Minnesota by the Badgers.

Playing time will be interesting to watch, given Clifford’s injury, WR Justin Shorter’s apparent departure and the many promising youngsters on the roster who can play, under the current NCAA rules, without burning redshirts.

Prediction: Penn State 38, Rutgers 6.