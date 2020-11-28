OFFENSE: Overall numbers were unspectacular, but: 254 yards rushing, 25 first downs, eight third-down conversions and zero (again, that’s zero) turnovers. Grade: B.

DEFENSE: Took advantage of Michigan’s limitations to an extent, but here’s a critical number: Michigan had a paltry four yards per pass attempt. The secondary was very good. Grade: B.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Two kickoffs out of bounds and one missed FG that, weirdly, looked like it had been shot out of the air. Best moment for the specials was Drew Hartlaub snaring a fumbled punt out of the air. Grade: C.

COACHING: Some of the same maddening issues with game management showed up again, but that’s a given at this point. Referendum making fade routes illegal would be a landslide winner in Pennsylvania. Commitment to the run was critical. So was opponent-specific preparation. The Lions haven’t lost interest, at least. Grade: B-minus.