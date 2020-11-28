Penn State beats Michigan 27-17 for first victory

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) looks for running room as Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

 Carlos Osorio - staff, AP

OFFENSE: Overall numbers were unspectacular, but: 254 yards rushing, 25 first downs, eight third-down conversions and zero (again, that’s zero) turnovers. Grade: B.

DEFENSE: Took advantage of Michigan’s limitations to an extent, but here’s a critical number: Michigan had a paltry four yards per pass attempt. The secondary was very good. Grade: B.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Two kickoffs out of bounds and one missed FG that, weirdly, looked like it had been shot out of the air. Best moment for the specials was Drew Hartlaub snaring a fumbled punt out of the air. Grade: C.

COACHING: Some of the same maddening issues with game management showed up again, but that’s a given at this point. Referendum making fade routes illegal would be a landslide winner in Pennsylvania. Commitment to the run was critical. So was opponent-specific preparation. The Lions haven’t lost interest, at least. Grade: B-minus.

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags