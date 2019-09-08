OFFENSE: Great adjustments at halftime. Strong game by the quarterback. Did next to nothing on the ground, most of the way, against a MAC opponent. Some work to do. Grade: C-minus.
DEFENSE: Nothing like the utter smothering of Idaho. Buffalo managed to spread the Lions out and cause some problems. Ultimately the D took control and made some big plays, but this wasn’t the expected domination. Grade: C-minus.
SPECIAL TEAMS: More ballistic kickoffs, a blocked punt, and a punt return that set up a score. Lions had an edge in this phase. Grade: B-plus.
COACHING: Based on the first half, you’d say the staff got outcoached. Based on the adjustments after that, you’d say the opposite. Lions responded well to being challenged, but were on their heels for a long while. Grade: C-minus.
Overall: 75