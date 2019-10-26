OFFENSE: Big games by QB Sean Clifford and TE Pat Freiermuth, a solid ground game and long, sustained TD drives (in addition to the explosive plays that have become an expectation) add up. Kinda phoned it in after going up 28-0. Grade: B-plus.
DEFENSE: Sparty ran the ball a little, which they haven’t been able to do against anybody else. Overall, though, the customary dominance plus some takeaways. Grade: A-minus.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Punter Blake Gillikin, who’s been a serious weapon of late, deserves an A-plus. A missed PAT and nothing (but penalties) in the return game drag the grade down. Kick coverage was again very good. Grade: B-minus.
COACHING: If you believe all that stuff about trap games and emotional hangover, then you have to credit the staff for coaxing the squad past it. Penn State certainly had a better idea and looked more ready than a team coming off a bye at home. Grade: A-minus.
Overall grade - 88.