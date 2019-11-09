OFFENSE: The Lions had more first downs, more rush yards, more pass yards and 518 total yards, despite being poorly served by their coaches. Still, way, way too many big mistakes and poor choices. Grade: C-minus.
DEFENSE: Decent fourth quarter to keep the Lions (barely) afloat, but overall an utter and astonishing meltdown. Grade: D-minus.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A truly big play might have gone a long way. Still, the specials were solid - 2-for-2 FGs, good coverage, no big mistakes. Grade: B.
COACHING: Penn State was schematically on its heels almost from the opening gun. Wasting downs and getting “behind the sticks,’’ with low-percentage pass routes are becoming trademarks. Bad decisions in clock management, game management, chasing points, wasting plays, ….. simply a torrent of mistakes. Grade: D-minus.
Overall grade: 71