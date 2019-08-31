Clifford stars, No. 15 Penn State's defense hammers Idaho

Penn State wide receiver K.J. Hamler, right, looks to elude Idaho defensive back Tyrese Dedmon, left, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

 Barry Reeger

OFFENSE - The attack did sputter a little very early before settling in. The Lions were 1-for-8 on third down. But, 79 points, 673 yards, 35 first downs. And what seemed like hundreds of runners and catchers got a taste. Grade: B.

DEFENSE - Dominant as expected, as it should have been given the competition. Linebackers almost seemed to get the day off, because everybody up front got off blocks so easily. Not getting a shutout is the only imperfection. Grade: A-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Smashing debut for new kicker Jordan Stout. Didn’t get much out of the return game and was a little loose with the ball here and there. Still in all, thos phase was as dominant as everything else. Idaho return yards: zero. Grade: B

 

COACHING - The staff had a lot of guys ready to play and gave ‘em a shot. Pretty clean, strong opener in every area. Grade: B-plus.

Overall grade: 88

 