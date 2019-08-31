OFFENSE - The attack did sputter a little very early before settling in. The Lions were 1-for-8 on third down. But, 79 points, 673 yards, 35 first downs. And what seemed like hundreds of runners and catchers got a taste. Grade: B.
DEFENSE - Dominant as expected, as it should have been given the competition. Linebackers almost seemed to get the day off, because everybody up front got off blocks so easily. Not getting a shutout is the only imperfection. Grade: A-minus.
SPECIAL TEAMS - Smashing debut for new kicker Jordan Stout. Didn’t get much out of the return game and was a little loose with the ball here and there. Still in all, thos phase was as dominant as everything else. Idaho return yards: zero. Grade: B
COACHING - The staff had a lot of guys ready to play and gave ‘em a shot. Pretty clean, strong opener in every area. Grade: B-plus.
Overall grade: 88