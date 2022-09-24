2022 Central Michigan at Penn State
Brenton Strange (86) of Penn State leaps over Justin Whiteside (45) and Lavario Wiley (6) of Central Michigan defenders during college football action at Beaver Stadium in State College on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

 Mark Palczewski

OFFENSE: As James Franklin said, the numbers look a lot better than the eye test did. So do you trust the eyes, against an opponent that gave up 500 yards to South Alabama? Grade: C-minus.

DEFENSE: In contrast to the offense, on this side of the ball Penn State faced a sound opponent in terms of scheme, QB, the front, everything. And the D did OK, nothing more or less. Grade: C-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Punter Barney Amor might have been Saturday’s MVP. Kicking game - meaning field goals and PATs - is a bit of a mess, and it isn’t entirely the kicker’s fault. Grade: C-plus.

COACHING: This was the proverbial good-week-of-practice, didn’t-see-this-coming thing for a team that entered into the week feeling good about itself on merit, but maybe to a fault. Offensive game plan appeared to leave something to be desired. Franklin seemed to be saying that without saying it post game. Both coordinators have been on a roll for three weeks. Saturday, not so much. Grade: C.

