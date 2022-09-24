OFFENSE: As James Franklin said, the numbers look a lot better than the eye test did. So do you trust the eyes, against an opponent that gave up 500 yards to South Alabama? Grade: C-minus.

DEFENSE: In contrast to the offense, on this side of the ball Penn State faced a sound opponent in terms of scheme, QB, the front, everything. And the D did OK, nothing more or less. Grade: C-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Punter Barney Amor might have been Saturday’s MVP. Kicking game - meaning field goals and PATs - is a bit of a mess, and it isn’t entirely the kicker’s fault. Grade: C-plus.

COACHING: This was the proverbial good-week-of-practice, didn’t-see-this-coming thing for a team that entered into the week feeling good about itself on merit, but maybe to a fault. Offensive game plan appeared to leave something to be desired. Franklin seemed to be saying that without saying it post game. Both coordinators have been on a roll for three weeks. Saturday, not so much. Grade: C.