OFFENSE: Sean Clifford ran for 117 yards, but threw two critical and indefensible interceptions. Pat Freiermuth has seven catches, but wasn’t a factor down the stretch. New OC Kirk Ciarrocca had some moments, but there was no evidence the WR issue has been solved. The overall numbers are deceptively good. Grade: C-minus.

DEFENSE: The unit appeared to be saving the day until things got insane late. Then Indiana QB Michael Penix turned into Drew Brees after an afternoon of looking like Drew Carey. Not sure what to make of that. Grade: B-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A disaster. Oh-for-three field goals, one of them a gift 25-yarder. Punt returners crashing into each other. Running into the kicker. Etc., etc. Grade: F.

COACHING: “They didn’t look ready,’’ is always simplistic, but not always wrong. Franklin will get killed for his game management, not for the first time and not entirely without justification. Bottom line: The Lions had 277 more yards, 11 more first downs, more than twice the time of possession, … and lost because they did too many dumb things. Grade: D.