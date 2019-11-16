Clifford sends No. 9 Penn State past No. 24 Indiana 34-27

Penn State head coach James Franklin talks with an official in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Indiana in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov.16, 2019. Penn State defeated 34-27.

 Barry Reeger

OFFENSE: Not a great performance, but the good comfortably outweighs the bad - 7-of-14 on third down, 2-for-2 on fourth down and, especially, an 18-play, nine-minute drive that sealed the game. Grade: B.

DEFENSE: Evidently did not recover from getting hit in the face in Minnesota. Tackling is suddenly an issue. So is pass coverage, pass rush and, apparently, confidence. Grade: D-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: The Lions won this phase decisively, but that was more about Indiana mistakes than Penn State brilliance. Meh. Grade: B-minus.

COACHING: Penn State played a pretty clean game - zero penalty yards, just one turnover. They won the other phases James Franklin always talks about (field position, explosive plays, etc.). But they have a big defensive problem and, considering what comes next, not a lot of time to solve it. Grade: B.

Overall grade: 83