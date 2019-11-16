OFFENSE: Not a great performance, but the good comfortably outweighs the bad - 7-of-14 on third down, 2-for-2 on fourth down and, especially, an 18-play, nine-minute drive that sealed the game. Grade: B.
DEFENSE: Evidently did not recover from getting hit in the face in Minnesota. Tackling is suddenly an issue. So is pass coverage, pass rush and, apparently, confidence. Grade: D-plus.
SPECIAL TEAMS: The Lions won this phase decisively, but that was more about Indiana mistakes than Penn State brilliance. Meh. Grade: B-minus.
COACHING: Penn State played a pretty clean game - zero penalty yards, just one turnover. They won the other phases James Franklin always talks about (field position, explosive plays, etc.). But they have a big defensive problem and, considering what comes next, not a lot of time to solve it. Grade: B.
Overall grade: 83