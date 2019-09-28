OFFENSE - Best overall performance since the 2016 season. The quarterback was superb, the playbook was fully open, and this looked like a dangerous, confounding-to-defend attack. Grade: A.
DEFENSE - It was really the offense’s night, but the D pitched a shutout against a team that has shown it can rack up yards and points. Targeting and other penalties, although irrelevant, were a concern. Grade: B-plus.
SPECIAL TEAMS - So-so night in the kicking game, including a missed field goal, and not much in the return game. No real mistakes, though. Grade: C-plus.
COACHING - Has a team ever benefited more from a bye week? This team, and its scheme, took a huge step forward. The Lions started fast, killed it on third down (and first and second) and never eased off the gas pedal. Grade: A.
Overall grade: 88.