No. 12 Penn State blows out Maryland (again) 59-0

Penn State linebacker Jan Johnson (36) runs with the ball after he intercepted it during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in College Park, Md.

 Nick Wass

OFFENSE - Best overall performance since the 2016 season. The quarterback was superb, the playbook was fully open, and this looked like a dangerous, confounding-to-defend attack. Grade: A.

DEFENSE - It was really the offense’s night, but the D pitched a shutout against a team that has shown it can rack up yards and points. Targeting and other penalties, although irrelevant, were a concern. Grade: B-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS - So-so night in the kicking game, including a missed field goal, and not much in the return game. No real mistakes, though. Grade: C-plus.

COACHING - Has a team ever benefited more from a bye week? This team, and its scheme, took a huge step forward. The Lions started fast, killed it on third down (and first and second) and never eased off the gas pedal. Grade: A.

 

Overall grade: 88.

Sign up for our newsletter

 

 