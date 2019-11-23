OFFENSE - The O wasn’t really any better or worse than the D, but it feels like the offense missed more chances. Averages of 2.7 yards per pass and 4.6 per pass obviously won’t get it done. Grade: C.
DEFENSE - These guys really settled down after halftime, although it’s debatable whether they could have staved off a blowout without the Ohio State fumbles. And the first half was dreadful. Grade: C-plus.
SPECIAL TEAMS - Rare off game by the punter, on a day when that mattered. Nothing from the return game after the opening kickoff. Special teams weren’t a huge factor, but Penn State probably had to win the field-position battle overall, and didn’t. Grade: C.
COACHING - The usual stuff showed up - play-calling in a down-and-distance context, the defense being caught in bad matchups, etc. The bottom line, though, is simply a good team losing to a great one. Grade: C.
Overall grade: 77.