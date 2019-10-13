OFFENSE: Just 12 pass completions for 117 yards, less than 5 yards per attempt. The passing game is a problem for the second straight year, and may keep this team from greatness. Noah Cain saves the grade. Grade: C.
DEFENSE: Excellent again, although the secondary was exposed just a little, perhaps could have been exposed a lot by a better QB. We’ll see. These guys do hit people, and mostly get them on the ground. Grade: B-plus.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Won the field-position battle decisively and critically, mostly because of the punter. No huge plays, but the Lions clearly won this phase. Grade: B-plus.
COACHING: The team’s road-readiness - mental, emotional and physical - was even more obvious than in the Maryland game. Willingness to play a lot of people early seems to be paying off late. Unwillingness to commit enough to the run game, and to feature Noah Cain, is starting to seem bullheaded. Grade: B-minus.
Overall grade: 86