OFFENSE: The quarterback, and as a result the entire offense, got better as the game went on. Even the run game had a few moments. And, you know, … Jahan Freakin’ Dotson. Grade: B.

DEFENSE: Another strong outing against a pretty good opponent, scheme and QB. Penn State’s safeties are as good as anybody’s. The Terps managed just 48 yards rushing. Grade: B-plus

SPECIAL TEAMS: Penn State did not win the field-position battle, as punter Jordan Stout had his worst game of the year. No major damage, though. Grade: C-minus.

COACHING: Goofy clock management at the end of the first half ended up being only a footnote. The Lions took a long time to sort of play themselves into this one. Bailed out by a few huge plays and one great player. Grade: C.