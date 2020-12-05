OFFENSE: The overall numbers were just OK, and the second half was a slog, but Penn State dominated the line of scrimmage in the first half, and controlled it when needed after that. Grade: B-minus.
DEFENSE: Best effort of the year. Rutgers, which had nearly 400 yards and 27 points against Ohio State, had just 205. Its only points came on a Hail-Mary-esque pass set up by a turnover. The D played fast, and never let Rutgers get outside it, vertically or horizontally. Shout-out to the tackles, usually barely noticed. The secondary is really good. Grade: A-minus.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Penn State was 3-3 field goals in a howling wind. Jordan Stout made a 47-yarder, punted pretty well and drew a game-clinching running-into-the-kicker penalty. The Lions also kept an elite return specialist under wraps. Grade: B-plus.
COACHING: The first half was a portrait of what James Franklin has wanted this team to be. Game management, in the context of the weather, was OK. Failure to adjust after halftime was a problem but, again, the weather, and just wanting to hang on and get out of Jersey, was a part of that. Grade: C-plus.