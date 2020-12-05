Penn State beats Rutgers for 14th straight time for 900th

Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton is tackled by Penn State safety Lamont Wade (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J.

 Adam Hunger

OFFENSE:‌ ‌The‌ ‌overall‌ ‌numbers‌ ‌were‌ ‌just‌ ‌OK,‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌second‌ ‌half‌ ‌was‌ ‌a‌ ‌slog,‌ ‌but‌ ‌Penn‌ ‌State‌ ‌dominated‌ ‌the‌ ‌line‌ ‌of‌ ‌scrimmage‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌first‌ ‌half,‌ ‌and‌ ‌controlled‌ ‌it‌ ‌when‌ ‌needed‌ ‌after‌ ‌that.‌ ‌Grade:‌ ‌B-minus.‌ ‌

DEFENSE:‌ ‌Best‌ ‌effort‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌year.‌ ‌Rutgers,‌ ‌which‌ ‌had‌ ‌nearly‌ ‌400‌ ‌yards‌ ‌and‌ ‌27‌ ‌points‌ ‌against‌ ‌Ohio‌ ‌State,‌ ‌had‌ ‌just‌ ‌205.‌ ‌Its‌ ‌only‌ ‌points‌ ‌came‌ ‌on‌ ‌a‌ ‌Hail-Mary-esque‌ ‌pass‌ ‌set‌ ‌up‌ ‌by‌ ‌a‌ ‌turnover.‌ ‌The‌ ‌D‌ ‌played‌ ‌fast,‌ ‌and‌ ‌never‌ ‌let‌ ‌Rutgers‌ ‌get‌ ‌outside‌ ‌it,‌ vertically‌ ‌or‌ ‌horizontally.‌ ‌Shout-out‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌tackles,‌ ‌usually‌ ‌barely‌ ‌noticed.‌ ‌The‌ ‌secondary‌ ‌is‌ ‌really‌ ‌good.‌ ‌Grade:‌ ‌A-minus‌.

‌SPECIAL‌ ‌TEAMS:‌ ‌Penn‌ ‌State‌ ‌was‌ ‌3-3‌ ‌field‌ ‌goals‌ ‌in‌ ‌a‌ ‌howling‌ ‌wind.‌ ‌Jordan‌ ‌Stout‌ ‌made‌ ‌a‌ ‌47-yarder,‌ ‌punted‌ ‌pretty‌ ‌well‌ ‌and‌ ‌drew‌ ‌a‌ ‌game-clinching‌ ‌running-into-the-kicker‌ ‌penalty.‌ ‌The‌ ‌Lions‌ ‌also‌ ‌kept‌ ‌an‌ ‌elite‌ ‌return‌ ‌specialist‌ ‌under‌ ‌wraps.‌ ‌Grade:‌ ‌B-plus‌. ‌

COACHING:‌ ‌The‌ ‌first‌ ‌half‌ ‌was‌ ‌a‌ ‌portrait‌ ‌of‌ ‌what‌ ‌James‌ ‌Franklin‌ ‌has‌ ‌wanted‌ ‌this‌ ‌team‌ ‌to‌ ‌be.‌ ‌Game‌ ‌management,‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌context‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌weather,‌ ‌was‌ ‌OK.‌ ‌Failure‌ ‌to‌ ‌adjust‌ ‌after‌ ‌halftime‌ ‌was‌ ‌a‌ ‌problem‌ ‌but,‌ ‌again,‌ ‌the‌ ‌weather,‌ ‌and‌ ‌just‌ ‌wanting‌ ‌to‌ ‌hang‌ ‌on‌ ‌and‌ ‌get‌ ‌out‌ ‌of‌ ‌Jersey,‌ ‌was‌ ‌a‌ ‌part‌ ‌of‌ ‌that.‌ ‌Grade:‌ ‌C-plus.‌

