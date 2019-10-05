Dominant defense leads No. 12 Penn State past Purdue 35-7

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackles Purdue running back King Doerue (22) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

 Barry Reeger

OFFENSE - Overall numbers - 460 yards, 24 first downs, 9.1 yards per pass - were pretty good. But after four touchdowns in the first 16 minutes, there was a long, barren stretch. An odd performance. Grade: B-minus

DEFENSE - A dominant effort. Ten sacks, and Purdue had negative rushing yards not counting the sacks. The front four utterly controlled the game. Grade: A.

SPECIAL TEAMS - A missed moderate-length FG, a kickoff out-of-bounds, a couple fumbles and plenty of bad decisions. Nothing decisive about this phase on this day, but still. Grade: D.

COACHING - Credit for the troops avoiding post-Maryland turnover. Not much to object to, unless you want to blame the staff for a lack of 60-minute focus. Grade: B.

Overall: 83