OFFENSE - Overall numbers - 460 yards, 24 first downs, 9.1 yards per pass - were pretty good. But after four touchdowns in the first 16 minutes, there was a long, barren stretch. An odd performance. Grade: B-minus
DEFENSE - A dominant effort. Ten sacks, and Purdue had negative rushing yards not counting the sacks. The front four utterly controlled the game. Grade: A.
SPECIAL TEAMS - A missed moderate-length FG, a kickoff out-of-bounds, a couple fumbles and plenty of bad decisions. Nothing decisive about this phase on this day, but still. Grade: D.
COACHING - Credit for the troops avoiding post-Maryland turnover. Not much to object to, unless you want to blame the staff for a lack of 60-minute focus. Grade: B.
Overall: 83