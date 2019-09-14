2019 Pitt at Penn State Football
Penn State LB Cam Brown (6) keeps his eyes on the Pitt QB before the dnap in football action at Beaver Stadium in State College on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

 MARK PALCZEWSKI | LNP Correspondent

OFFENSE - Passing game not sharp. Quarterback struggled with upgrade in competition - granted, against a good defense. Too many forced deep balls kept the attack off schedule. Grade: D.

Jason Pinnock (15) of Pitt breaks up a pass intended for Jahan Dotson (5) of Penn State in football action at Beaver Stadium in State College on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

DEFENSE - Allowed 24 rushing yards. Great game from LBs as a unit. Goal-line stand, on first-and-goal from the 1 - was decisive. Struggled with pass rush and recognition of Pitt’s screen and underneath stuff. Grade: B-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS - A 57-yard field goal will tend to boost this grade. Didn’t get, or allow anything significant in the return/coverage game. Grade: B-minus.

COACHING - Lions played with a fire and effort, but a lot of poor recognition and decision making, in a lot of areas. Not ready for prime time yet. Grade: C-minus.

Overall: 77