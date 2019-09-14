OFFENSE - Passing game not sharp. Quarterback struggled with upgrade in competition - granted, against a good defense. Too many forced deep balls kept the attack off schedule. Grade: D.
DEFENSE - Allowed 24 rushing yards. Great game from LBs as a unit. Goal-line stand, on first-and-goal from the 1 - was decisive. Struggled with pass rush and recognition of Pitt’s screen and underneath stuff. Grade: B-plus.
SPECIAL TEAMS - A 57-yard field goal will tend to boost this grade. Didn’t get, or allow anything significant in the return/coverage game. Grade: B-minus.
COACHING - Lions played with a fire and effort, but a lot of poor recognition and decision making, in a lot of areas. Not ready for prime time yet. Grade: C-minus.
Overall: 77