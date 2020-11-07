Maryland gets first win against Penn State in 5 years, 35-19

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) pitches the ball to Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) against Penn State in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

 Barry Reeger

OFFENSE: They kept fighting, running 53 second-half plays and scoring in the final half-minute. That’s about all there is to say. Back to the drawing board, especially for the O-line. Grade: D.

DEFENSE: At halftime, after which it didn’t matter, Maryland had 28 points, 335 yards, 246 passing yards, and was eight-for-10 on third down. I already used “back to the drawing board,’’ didn’t I? Grade: D-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Tried to be more aggressive on kick returns, but the return units still haven’t made a big play. This phase had no meltdown, but did nothing to ameliorate the meltdowns everywhere else. Grade: C.

COACHING: It’s easy to say Penn State was unprepared, lifeless, on its heels almost from the gun. Easy to say and hard to refute. Grade: D-minus.

