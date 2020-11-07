OFFENSE: They kept fighting, running 53 second-half plays and scoring in the final half-minute. That’s about all there is to say. Back to the drawing board, especially for the O-line. Grade: D.

DEFENSE: At halftime, after which it didn’t matter, Maryland had 28 points, 335 yards, 246 passing yards, and was eight-for-10 on third down. I already used “back to the drawing board,’’ didn’t I? Grade: D-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Tried to be more aggressive on kick returns, but the return units still haven’t made a big play. This phase had no meltdown, but did nothing to ameliorate the meltdowns everywhere else. Grade: C.

COACHING: It’s easy to say Penn State was unprepared, lifeless, on its heels almost from the gun. Easy to say and hard to refute. Grade: D-minus.