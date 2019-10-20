Offense: Big night for K. J. Hamler and some great throws by Sean Clifford, but also some long, dead stretches. Perhaps a sobering dose of reality against an elite defense. Grade: B-minus.
Defense: Got it done on a big stage. Mostly stifled the run, although the Wolverines found some answers as the night wore on. Lions looked tired, in hanging-on mode, down the stretch. But, again, they got it done. Grade: B
Special teams: Punter Blake Gillikin again played a key role. Kick coverage was exceptional. Grade: B plus.
Coaching: Clock and time out management an issue. Touches for RB Noah Cain way down. Overall, a spectacular start and after that, an odd, uneven performance. Grade: C plus