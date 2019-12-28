OFFENSE
• The passing game will go into the offseason an unsolved mystery, but how ’bout those LawnBoyz? The running back committee churned out 396 yards on the ground, got a brilliant effort from Journey Brown, and locked up the game. Grade: B-plus.
DEFENSE
• If not for a performance for the ages by Micah Parsons, this might have been an utter disaster. The D did make some game-turning plays and scored a touchdown. Grade: C.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Memphis has the best kicker who ever lived (evidently), so the Lions can’t quite say they won this phase. But they also can’t say they messed anything up, either. Grade: B-plus.
COACHING
• Even though Memphis had a natural mental/emotional edge and had the majority of the crowd on its side, Penn State matched the Tigers’ effort and fire. But then there was the unwillingness to simply commit to the run game early, and another bout of bad clock/game management just before halftime. Grade: C.
OVERALL GRADE
• 82.