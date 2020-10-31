OFFENSE: A touted O-line got routed on the line of scrimmage, and the Lions couldn’t run the ball enough to keep the game from flying away from them. But in the second half the WRs showed up, and there was a glimpse - too late - of what Kirk Ciarrocca-ball can be. The Lions actually scored four times in five drives. Grade: C-plus.

DEFENSE: Again, Penn State lost the line of scrimmage in a blowout, and the D was on its heels from beginning to end. Even with a transcendent QB, it shouldn’t have been this easy for the Buckeyes. Grade: C-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Impressive game for punter/long FG kicker Jordan Stout, and the Lions weren’t outdone in this phase. They need to get something out of the return game, though. Grade: B.

COACHING: College powers can usually use the opening weeks of the season to find themselves against soft competition. That can’t happen this year, but it’s the same for everybody. It’s fair to say Franklin and Co. are not handling it very well. Grade: C-minus.