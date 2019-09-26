The cult of the left tackle probably began when Lawrence Taylor began terrorizing NFL quarterbacks in the 1980s.
New York Giants’ coach Bill Parcells moved Taylor around the line of scrimmage, often to the QB’s blind side. Offenses countered by moving their best lineman to defend the QBs back.
Most QBs are right handed, so….
Some believe left offensive tackle is the second-most important position on the field, which is why 16 LTs - exactly half the starters in the NFL - will make $10.9 million per year or more this season.
Penn State believes it has one of those guys, at the beginning of his journey. Rasheed Walked is big (6-6, 324) and has drawn raves since he arrived in Happy Valley for his strength, intelligence, athleticism, instincts and skill level.
He is also the Lions’ starting LT as a redshirt freshman, virtually unheard of at Penn State’s level. Of the 130 FBS schools, only eight were starting true or redshirt freshmen LTs as the season began, according to Phil Steele’s College Football Preview.
The others: Tennessee, Rutgers, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Rice, Northern Illinois and Maryland, which hosts Penn State Friday.
Walker’s doing a big job. At the very beginning, the opening series of his first college start against Idaho Aug. 31, the size of it hit him.
“Would I be able to read the defense fast enough?’’ he admitted thinking on a media conference call Tuesday. “And hear the plays, because I knew the crowd would be loud? I was just really excited to see how I would do, playing in front of a big crowd, being the starter.’’
But after a series or so, and admittedly against an Idaho team that provided little resistance, Walker realized something his coaches must have loved to hear.
“I felt like I was where I was supposed to be at,’’ he said. “After that, I was able to play more free and play like I usually play. I realized that really, practice was more difficult than the game.’’
Walker played a little bit last year as a true freshman, but admitted that, “It was a cool experience. I got to see a little bit of the speed of the game, but I didn’t take a lot of reps. Personally, I didn’t get too much out of it.’’
It wasn’t until August, Walker said, that he realized he was up to it.
“We were doing a two-minute drill, like, you’re down three, 1:30 left, and everything was moving very, very fast,’’ he said. “In the same position in the spring, I would have been freaking out. Now I was good.’’
In high school, Walker’s quarterback was left-handed, so he mostly played right tackle. Switching sides hasn’t been an issue. Walker himself is left-handed and naturally left-side dominant, so left side footwork and techniques come just a little bit more naturally.
O-linemen don’t really have stats. Fans have to pretty much isolate their attention on line play to get a sense of it. Nobody likes doing that, so the tendency is to expect Penn State to knock Idaho or Pitt backward, push them around and enforce their will.
It’s not that simple, of course.
“People don’t realize how difficult it is,’’ Walker said. “Blocking, I think, is the most athletic thing you can do on the football field. It’s footwork, hand placement, you have to be really disciplined about technique.’’
Penn State isn’t a dominant O-line, and Walker isn’t a dominant left tackle. Yet. There’s clearly no emergency, though. You would have heard about it.
“I think the fact that we haven’t talked about (Walker) a whole lot is a good thing,’’ coach James Franklin said Wednesday. “He’s growing up and growing fast.’’