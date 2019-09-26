FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, Penn State head coach James Franklin watches in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. For good reason, Maryland first-year coach Mike Locksley has no desire to look into the past before leading the Terrapins into Friday night’s matchup with No. 12 Penn State. Locksley insists recent results in the terribly lopsided Penn State-Maryland series will have no bearing on what happens before a rare sellout crowd in College Park for the Big Ten opener. Funny thing is, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin agrees with the assessment.