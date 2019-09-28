No. 12 Penn State blows out Maryland (again) 59-0

Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) scores a touchdown past Maryland defensive back Jordan Mosley (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in College Park, Md.

 Nick Wass

By Mike Gross

mgross@lnpnews.com

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - If there’s going to be a Sean Clifford Era of Penn State football, it began here Friday night.

Clifford, the Nittany Lions’ first-year starter at quarterback, dissected Maryland for 398 passing yards and three touchdowns in less than three quarters as Penn State blasted the Terps, 59-0.

It was the Big Ten season opener for both teams, both of which were coming off an open date in the schedule. Maryland (2-2) had scored 142 points in its two wins, including an impressive rout of Syracuse, and was only a 6.5-point underdog.

The Lions (4-0) scored just two plays into their first possession, on an 8-yard Clifford run, set up by Jan Johnson’s interception.

It started to look like a monster night for the offense a few minutes later, when Clifford hit wideout K. J. Hamler on a quick slant that Hamler turned into an electric 58-yard TD.

Maryland’s most serious resistance of the night followed, but Penn State corner Tariq Castro-Fields made a superb play to pick off Maryland QB Josh Jackson at the goal line.

Sign up for our newsletter

Now the Lions opened up the playbook - two tight-end and two running-back sets, misdirection, tempo, a clear and successful attempt to feature the dynamic Hamler, but most of all Clifford spreading the ball around with laser precision and, ultimately, a Maryland defense hopelessly stretched both vertically and horizontally.

The Lions reeled off touchdown drives of 95, 73 and 88 yards, and ended the half on a 75-yard march, on which Clifford was 7-for-7, that was ended not by the Terps but by halftime. They settled for a field goal that made it 38-0.

By that point, many in the Maryland portion of a sellout crowd of 52,198 were heading for the exits.

Clifford’s surreal halftime passing numbers, marred only by an interception of a low-percentage deep ball: 19-for-22 for 278 yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions did it mostly without star linebacker Micah Parsons, who was ejected from the game for a targeting penalty after a late hit on Jackson.