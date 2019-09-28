By Mike Gross
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - If there’s going to be a Sean Clifford Era of Penn State football, it began here Friday night.
Clifford, the Nittany Lions’ first-year starter at quarterback, dissected Maryland for 398 passing yards and three touchdowns in less than three quarters as Penn State blasted the Terps, 59-0.
It was the Big Ten season opener for both teams, both of which were coming off an open date in the schedule. Maryland (2-2) had scored 142 points in its two wins, including an impressive rout of Syracuse, and was only a 6.5-point underdog.
The Lions (4-0) scored just two plays into their first possession, on an 8-yard Clifford run, set up by Jan Johnson’s interception.
It started to look like a monster night for the offense a few minutes later, when Clifford hit wideout K. J. Hamler on a quick slant that Hamler turned into an electric 58-yard TD.
Maryland’s most serious resistance of the night followed, but Penn State corner Tariq Castro-Fields made a superb play to pick off Maryland QB Josh Jackson at the goal line.
Now the Lions opened up the playbook - two tight-end and two running-back sets, misdirection, tempo, a clear and successful attempt to feature the dynamic Hamler, but most of all Clifford spreading the ball around with laser precision and, ultimately, a Maryland defense hopelessly stretched both vertically and horizontally.
The Lions reeled off touchdown drives of 95, 73 and 88 yards, and ended the half on a 75-yard march, on which Clifford was 7-for-7, that was ended not by the Terps but by halftime. They settled for a field goal that made it 38-0.
By that point, many in the Maryland portion of a sellout crowd of 52,198 were heading for the exits.
Clifford’s surreal halftime passing numbers, marred only by an interception of a low-percentage deep ball: 19-for-22 for 278 yards and three touchdowns.
The Lions did it mostly without star linebacker Micah Parsons, who was ejected from the game for a targeting penalty after a late hit on Jackson.