The revised 2021 football schedule the Big Ten Conference announced Friday isn’t a big deal, but it’s probably a small net good thing for Penn State.

The adjustment is due to site changes made to six Big Ten games in 2020 related to COVID-19. Without the 2021 adjustment, some teams would have been played five conference road games (out of nine), or played the same opponent on the road three years in a row, possibilities Penn State coach James Franklin bemoaned a few times last year.

The revision affects the sequence of Penn State’s games, but nothing else.

The Nittany Lions’ bye week moves from week five, or immediately after a Sept. 25 home game with Villanova, to week seven, exactly in the middle of the season and after a trip to Iowa.

The original schedule called for back-to-back games with Michigan (at home Nov. 13) and Ohio State (at Columbus) Nov. 20. The new slate moves the Ohio State game to Oct. 30, followed by a trip to Maryland, and then Michigan at the Beav for what will likely be the season’s White-out game.

The Michigan State game - the battle for the Land Grant Trophy - moves from week eight, or Oct. 23, to the season finale, Nov. 27. Expect delightful weather for that one in East Lansing. It’s part of an effort by the Big Ten to return certain traditional rivalry games (Iowa-Nebraska and Minnesota-Wisconsin are also examples) to the end of the season.

Two minor downsides for Penn State: The old schedule did not include back-to-back road trips. The new one does, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, Ohio State and Maryland.

Also, the Lions will have to find a new date for Homecoming. It was originally scheduled for the Illinois game Oct. 16, which is now the bye week.

The most intriguing part of Penn State’s schedule, the beginning, is unchanged. The opener is at Wisconsin, followed by Ball State (which went 7-1, won the Mid-American Conference and a bowl game in 2020) and Auburn at home.

In other Nit-News:

*Will Levis, the Penn State quarterback who announced he was entering the transfer portal Jan. 29, is headed to Kentucky. Levis announced the move via Twitter Friday.

Levis, a junior, started one game in 2020 and played in all of them as a backup to Sean Clifford. Levis might have a shot to play right away for the Wildcats; their two returning QBs, r-freshman Beau Allen and junior Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood, haven’t played much.

*Ty Howle has been promoted to tight ends coach, replacing Tyler Bowen, who left to become tight ends coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Howle, a former Penn State offensive lineman, was an offensive analyst for Franklin in 2020. He was a graduate assistant at N.C. State before spending four seasons as an assistant coach at Western Illinois.

Howle was a Penn State team captain in 2013.

Franklin also announced he has named wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield as offensive recruiting coordinator, a position formerly held by Bowen.