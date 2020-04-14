If you’re a Penn State fan, you don’t need to be reminded that the Blue-White game was supposed to be Saturday.

The annual intrasquad scrimmage won’t happen this year, so Penn State is planning a virtual replacement. It is one of the more creative, if distant, proxies for reality the coronavirus pandemic has inspired.

The Blue-White Virtual Tailgate initiative begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, not at Beaver Stadium (of course), but wherever fans are, wishing they could be at Beaver Stadium.

It’s an attempt at a remote reunion of the football program’s giant fan base.

Fans will be able to register their home “tailgates,’’via Zoom, the video teleconferencing software. Some of the registered tailgates will be visited, via Zoom, by a Penn State football coach, former player, or the Nittany Lion mascot.

Custom video conference backgrounds featuring the view from each Beaver Stadium parking lot can be downloaded.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

From 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., content will be posted across the Penn State Football social media channels, including 360-degree videos, the release of the 2020 virtual spring game schedule poster and a trivia contest.

At noon, a “team arrival video,’’ will be posted on Facebook. Then the Blue Band will take the field, followed by the team taking the field, all by 360-degree Facebook video.

A Facebook Live rebroadcast of Penn State’s paradigm-shifting 2016 upset of Ohio State will begin at 12:30, and include check-ins from former players and other special guests.

The virtual tailgate will conclude with a special episode of the Penn State Coaches Radio Show with head coach James Franklin and Steve Jones, Penn State’s radio play-by-man announcer. The show is available on LionVision, TuneIn, Sirius XM and on Penn State Sports Network radio affiliates.

For more information of Saturday's events, go to gopsusports.com.