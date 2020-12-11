Penn State's football team will host Michigan State at noon Saturday, just hours after pandemic restrictions ordered Thursday by Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf take effect.

Among those restrictions are that while college and professional sports events may be played, no spectators are to be allowed. Penn State confirmed Friday it would ban spectators with the following statement:

"As has been the case throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff has been our top priority. We follow the state and university health guidelines, which continue to evolve based on the changing conditions. As such, we will not be permitted to host spectators at our athletic competitions beginning Saturday, Dec. 12.

We are extremely disappointed for our football seniors, their parents and their families. They have been looking forward to their Senior Day and making arrangements to attend Saturday’s game, so this timing has proven difficult for all parties. However, we understand the gravity of the pandemic and know this decision was made with the health and safety of our communities at the forefront."