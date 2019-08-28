When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium.

TV: Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaudin play-by-play, James Laurinaitis color, Elise Menaker sideline).

2018 records: Penn State 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten. Idaho 4-7, 3-5 Big Sky Conference.

Series and last meeting: This is the first meeting between the schools.

Coach: Paul Petrino, seventh year at Idaho, 23-48.

Idaho’s best player: Junior OL Noah Johnson is the Vandals’ only returning first-team all-conference player on offense or defense.

Injury update: Penn State OL Juice Scruggs, who sustained a back injury in a car accident in the spring, isn’t ready yet but will be soon, coach James Franklin said this week. LB Cam Brown isn’t injured, but will miss the first half Saturday due to a targeting penalty in the Citrus Bowl.

For Idaho, Dylan Thigpen, a well-regarded RB, missed the entire 2018 season after tearing multiple knee ligaments in the spring game. He is expected back.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 40-point favorite. The line opened at -36.5.

Outlook/notes: Petrino is the younger brother of Bobby Petrino, who coached most recently as the head man at Louisville from 2014-18.

Petrino’s son Mason is the Vandals’ starting QB.

Big Ten breakdown: Penn State (Sixth in a series looking at the upcoming Big Ten football season)

Idaho played two games against FBS opponents last year, Fresno State week one and Florida week 11, and lost those games by a combined 142-23. Idaho State dropped 62 points and 754 yards on the Vandals.

Idaho dropped from FBS to FCS, and from a 12- to 11-game schedule, in 2016. The Spokesman-Review of Spokane, Wash. reported then that Idaho would receive $1.45 million to play Penn State.

Franklin was a graduate assistant at Washington State in 1998, and an assistant at Idaho State in ‘99. His wife, Fumi is a WSU grad, and its campus is just seven miles from Idaho’s.

“What I was told in my time out there is when Washington State and Idaho used to play against each other years ago, the loser would have to walk back to the other campus,’’ Franklin said Tuesday.

Fortunately for the Vandals, no such tradition - or any tradition - exists with Penn State. This should be a light workout for the Nittany Lions.

Prediction: Penn State 45, Idaho 6.