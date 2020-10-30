When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium.

TV: ABC (Chris Fowler player-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit color, Maria Taylor sideline).

2019 records: Penn State 11-2, 7-2 Big Ten, Ohio State 13-1, 9-0 Big Ten.

Last week: Ohio State beat Nebraska, 52-17. Penn State lost at Indiana, 36-35 in overtime.

Series and last meeting: Ohio State leads 21-14, and won the last meeting, 28-17 Nov. 23, 2019 at Ohio Stadium.

Coach: Ryan Day, second season plus three games in 2018 (17-1).

Ohio State’s best player: Junior QB Justin Fields, who threw together a decent stat line last week - 20 of 21 passing for 276 yards, two TDs, no INTs, and a team-high 54 rushing yards and another TD.

Injury update: Publicly available injury information is less reliable than usual this year because COVID-19 has, understandably, created another level of secrecy.

Ohio State has about a dozen players listed as questionable for Saturday. Just two of them, OL Wyatt Davis and WR Chris Olave, are likely starters if healthy. Olave left last week’s game after taking a hit to the head.

For Penn State, RB Noah Cain is out for the season with a lower-body injury. RB Journey Brown is out indefinitely with a health issue, and LB Jesse Luketa will miss the first half due to a targeting penalty.

Las Vegas says: Ohio State is a 12-point favorite. The line opened at -8 and has been as high as -13.

Outlook/notes: If you’re looking for flaws in Ohio State last week, you can find them. It was a 17-14 game late in the first half, and it was never a mismatch on the line of scrimmage. Nebraska averaged nearly six yards per rush. The Buckeyes managed 4.5, and their best ground-game weapon was Fields scrambling. Fields was sacked three times.

But nothing is more characteristic of modern college football superpowers than brilliant quarterback play and brilliant wide receiver play. Ohio State has those things. Penn State does not. Fields completed 95 percent of his throws against Nebraska for over 13 yards per attempt with no turnovers.

It seems likely that Penn State could cause some problems for the Buckeyes, running the ball, shortening the game, pressuring Fields, covering the wideouts; the secondary seems like one of Penn State’s stronger position-groups.

But the truth is there’s a sizable overall talent gap here, exacerbated by the absence of Journey Brown, Noah Cain, Micah Parsons and, for a half Saturday, Jesse Luketa. Based on Penn State’s performance last week, there’s also a sizable execution and game-management gap.

Can’t see an argument against the obvious here.

Prediction: Ohio State 41, Penn State 24.