When: noon Saturday.

Where: Ohio Stadium (104,944).

TV: FOX (Gus Johnson play-by-play, Joel Klatt color, Jenny Taft sideline.)

2019 records: Penn State 9-1, 6-1 Big Ten. Ohio State 10-0, 7-0 Big Ten.

Last week: Penn State beat Indiana 34-27. Ohio State beat Rutgers 56-21.

Series and last meeting: Ohio State leads, 20-14, and won the last meeting, 27-26 at Beaver Stadium Sept. 29, 2018.

Coach: Ryan Day, first full season (13-0).

Ohio State’s best player: DE Chase Young, who will be back in the lineup after a two-game suspension..

Injury update: Ohio State has as many as a dozen players listed as questionable according to a variety of injury-report web sites, the most noteworthy of whom are DE Jonathan Cooper and WR Austin Mack.

Mack has missed the Buckeyes’ last three games.

For Penn State, WR/return specialist K. J. Hamler, a critical piece, left last week’s game with an upper-body injury and is questionable.

Las Vegas says: Ohio State is an 18.5-point favorite. The line opened at -17.

Outlook/notes: The arguments for Penn State winning or even competing to the end in Columbus have to do with gambling numbers and intangibles. Ohio State has failed to cover the spread the week before the Michigan game six years in a row. The Buckeyes still have a rookie coach and rookie quarterback, and have not yet had to respond to being “smacked in the face.’’

Both are deceptive. Those six games include a 28-point Ohio State win as a 31-point favorite, a 52-14 win as a 38-point favorite, and a three-point win over the No. 9 team in the country.

In the third quarter of Ohio State’s game with Wisconsin Oct. 26, it was 10-7, and Justin Fields had been sacked five times and been tackled for no gain on a third-and-five play.

The Badgers are currently ranked 13th and were, at the time, a desperate team. Sounds like a pretty good proxy for “smacked in the face.’’ Final score: 38-7.

‘Blowout Buckeyes’ may finally be tested in final weeks COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day has been saying all season how he wants to s…

Penn State will probably try to shorten the game by running the ball, and must try new things schematically to confuse and pressure Fields. There is a way an upset can happen.

Penn State is probably the best team, and certainly the most evenly-matched athletically, team the Buckeyes have faced. But most even is not the same as even. I’m not sure this Ohio State edition’s seamless dominance is being appreciated enough.

And it is at home. In a playoff game.

Prediction: Ohio State 48, Penn State 24.